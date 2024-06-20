The Big Picture Brandy Norwood faces off against a sinister mother-in-law in A24's chilling horror flick, The Front Room.

The eerie trailer hints at a hellscape reminiscent of Get Out and Rosemary's Baby, with Norwood's character trapped in a nightmarish situation.

The film marks the directorial debut of Max and Sam Eggers, promising a suspenseful and unsettling experience for horror fans.

More than two decades after duking it out with her evil stepmother (Bernadette Peters) in Cinderella, Brandy Norwood is at it again in the first official trailer for A24’s upcoming horror flick, The Front Room. This time around, it isn’t a stepmother causing Norwood emotional and mental trauma, but instead, her character finds herself at odds with her mother-in-law. It’s hard to say which one is worse — an evil stepmother or a psychotic mother-in-law — but if the official trailer gives us any clues, the latter may take the cake.

If you mixed Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby, you’d get something close to The Front Room, as Norwood’s Belinda finds herself trapped in a hellscape after her less-than-approving mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in with her and her husband (Andrew Burnap). The hard-to-please mother-in-law quickly inserts herself into every piece of the couple’s relationship, especially when it comes to the baby that’s growing inside of Belinda. As the trailer plays out, things continue to grow more uncomfortable for the pregnant woman as she’s faced with harsh realities that reveal her unwanted new roomie to be a racist and religious fanatic who will stop at nothing to be number one in her son’s eyes and take over the care of the unborn child. And yes, Norwood’s singing chops are also on display, if only for a brief second at the top of the teaser.

The movie will serve as the directorial debut of brotherly duo, Max and Sam Eggers, who follow in the footsteps of their successful filmmaker brother, Robert Eggers (Nosferatu). The pair also penned the script, which is based on Susan Hill’s 2016 short story of the same name. In the past, Max Eggers teamed up with Robert Eggers to co-write the dark Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson-led drama, The Lighthouse, while Sam Eggers holds credits as a co-scribe for the documentary, Olympia. The Front Room also features a performance from Causeway’s Neal Huff.

A24’s 2024 Horror Lineup

A24 has long been delighting audiences with a lengthy repertoire spreading across a multitude of genres, but there’s just something about the studio’s horror productions that hit differently. Last year, the talk of the town was the feature-length directorial debut of twin filmmakers, Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me, while this year, along with The Front Room, audiences can look to A24 for such chilling releases as Ti West’s MaXXXine.

You can check out the official trailer for The Front Room above and see it in theaters on September 6.