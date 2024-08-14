The Big Picture A24 debuts trailer for The Front Room, starring Brandy Norwood & Andrew Burnap. A chilling horror thriller to watch out for!

Directors Max and Sam Eggers, half-brothers of Robert Eggers, make their directorial debut with The Front Room.

A24's big year continues with releases like MaXXXine and upcoming films starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

A big year for A24 is about to get even bigger as the studio has debuted a trailer for another highly anticipated project. The official A24 YouTube page has unveiled the second trailer for The Front Room, the upcoming horror thriller starring Brandy Norwood and Andrew Burnap. The trailer shows Norwood's Belinda facing off against her devilish mother-in-law in what very well may be A24's most terrifying film of the year. In addition to Norwood and Burnap, The Front Room also stars Kathryn Hunter as Solange and Neal Huff as Pastor Lewis, with others such as David Manis, Mary Catherine Wright, and Ellen J. Maddow filling out the rest of the call sheet in extra and supporting roles.

The Front Room comes from directors Max and Sam Eggers, who also wrote the screenplay which is being adapted from Susan Hill's short story. Max and Sam Eggers are half-brothers of the famous Robert Eggers, who is best known for his work directing The Northman, The Lighthouse, and The Witch. Max worked with his half-brother writing The Lighthouse, and Sam's only other writing credit came in Olympia (2018) alongside Harry Mavromichalis. This will be both Sam and Max's directorial debut, and if they are able to follow in their brother's footsteps, the two could also be in for a long and successful directorial career.

What Else Has A24 Released This Year?

It's already been a big year for A24, with major releases like Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow under the studio's belt. The former grossed more than $122 million at the worldwide box office and the latter is eyeing a premiere on the streaming platform Max on September 20 after barely earning $5 million on a $10 million budget.

The studio is also fresh off the heels of MaXXXine, the third and final installment in Ti West's horror trilogy, and also has Sing Sing starring Film and Television Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo now playing in select theaters. Coming soon for A24 is the highly-anticipated We Live in Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, with Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan also set to lead the A24 film A Different Man, which also stars Adam Pearson and is expected in theaters on September 20.

The Front Room premieres in theaters on September 6. Check out the trailer for the film above and watch Norwood's most recent performance in Descendants: The Rise of Red, now streaming on Disney+.

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Follows Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by traveling in back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would cause grave consequences.

