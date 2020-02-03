First Trailer for Quibi’s ‘The Fugitive’ Finds Kiefer Sutherland Hunting Boyd Holbrook

Quibi took advantage of higher-than-normal audience numbers during yesterday’s Super Bowl LIV in order to offer up the first looks at just some of the new streaming service’s upcoming shows. They’re currently on a bit of a slow rollout ahead of their launch date of April 6th, having only teased titles Punk’d with Chance the Rapper, Elba vs. Block, and the Will Forte / Kaitlin Olson two-hander, Flipped. But we’ve just gotten our first look at the most recognizable title for Quibi so far: The Fugitive.

Quibi’s got the latest twist on the 60s TV series and the classic 1993 actioner of the same name in The Fugitive. This time around, Kiefer Sutherland stars as the law enforcement veteran tasked with tracking down the prime suspect in a bombing, a recently released prisoner with a criminal record, as played by Boyd Holbrook. You can find more details in the official synopsis after checking out the teaser; and you might want to bookmark this page if you’re interested in more Quibi / The Fugitive updates.

Check out the first teaser for Quibi’s The Fugitive below:

Wrongfully accused. On the run. The Fugitive. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. Coming April 2020. Only on Quibi.

Here’s the official synopsis: