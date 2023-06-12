The gang's all back in a new set of character posters for The Full Monty as FX prepares to air the sequel series later this week. After bearing all in the original 1997 film, Robert Carlyle and the cast of the comedy classic are coming back for a new story all about the mischief they've gotten up to in the post-industrial town of Sheffield since that fateful performance. Almost everyone who appeared in the surprise indie hit will return for the show along with a few new characters that will further flesh out Gaz's world.

The Full Monty saw Carlyle play Gary "Gaz" Schofield, a loving father who felt lost after the steel mills in Sheffield shut down, leaving him and many of his friends out of work. Desperate for money and hoping to keep joint custody of his son, he forms a male stripping group that promises to "go the full monty" for its audience, coming into his own with his fellow down-on-their-luck workers. Taking place 25 years later, the series sees Sheffield and the people in it changing. Gaz, now a grandfather, is still coming up with schemes, navigating the modern day, and reflecting on his life along with his fellow male strippers.

Alongside Gaz is his friend Dave (Mark Addy) who's trudging through life with his wife Jean (Lesley Sharp) and dog Tellulah, but with no kids yet to call his own. The rest of the Monty gang gets spotlighted in the poster, including Lomper (Steve Huison) and his husband Dennis (Paul Clayton) who facing their own struggles with their café in town, Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Gaz and Dave's former foreman who's having difficulties adjusting to the modern world now that he's retired, and Horse (Paul Barber) who, despite having a cheery expression, may be the worst off of them all, inspiring everyone to come back together for the sake of their friendships. There's still a focus on children in the series too as Gaz's young son Nathan (Wim Snape) is still around town, now grown up and serving as a police officer. Gaz's focus is now on his teenage daughter Destiny (Talitha Wing) who is just as much of a schemer as her father. Wing is one of several newcomers alongside Miles Jupp's Darren, yet another divorced and jobless working-class man of Sheffield who looks to the Monty men for advice.

Image via FX Networks

Who Helped Bring The Full Monty Together

That's just the tip of the iceberg for the cast which will also see fellow Monty man Hugo Speer return as Guy. The rest of the cast is filled with new additions to the town of Sheffield with Tupele Dorgu, Aiden Cook, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Jamie Michie, and Keeley Fitzgerald rounding it all out alongside Jaxon Valentine in their acting debut.

The Full Monty retains much of its creative team too with original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returning alongside producers Uberto Pasolini and Lee Mason. Beaufoy will share writing duties this time around with Trust screenwriter Alice Nutter while Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead direct the episodes. Collider's won Chase Hutchinson gave the series a B- in his review, seeing the potential in the characters' return saying, "As the characters come together to share a conversation, proclaiming that they must do better to look out for each other in what remains a cruel world, the tragedy of society’s failings makes their camaraderie that much more important for both them and us to cling to."

The Full Monty kicks off on FX on June 14. Until then, check out all the returning cast members in the posters below.