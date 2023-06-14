Telling a story about joy in times of despair is always a hard task. First and foremost, there is only so much despair people can endure while still finding some semblance of cheer. But it's also because finding the balance between the sorrow of falling on hard times and the humor and levity inherent to human life can often seem impossible. It isn't rare for comedies and light-hearted dramas about difficult situations to fail, either for being tasteless or for erring too much on the side of cheap sentimentalism. In such a tough spot for a story to truly flourish, Peter Cattaneo's 1997 film The Full Monty stands out as a beautiful and funny tale about finding community and even happiness in the most trying of times.

Set in the northern British town of Sheffield in the late 90s, The Full Monty tells the story of a group of unemployed men that put together a strip act as a quick way to make money. With an earnest, heartfelt screenplay by Simon Beaufoy, nearly impeccable comedic timing, and an ensemble cast with chemistry coming out of their very exposed wazoos, the movie became an instant classic. 21 years later, The Full Monty remains memorable enough to earn itself a TV sequel. And, watching the movie with fresh eyes, it's not hard to see what made it such a beloved piece of cinema in the first place. Still, it's also pretty easy to spot the moments in which the movie falls short. From Cattaneo's directing to the movie's shyness in exploring some of its subplots, The Full Monty is marked by small mistakes that keep it from being a true masterpiece.

RELATED: Robert Carlyle and Company Are Back for More Mischief in 'The Full Monty' Character Posters

What Is 'The Full Monty' About?

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Perhaps the greatest virtue of The Full Monty as a story is that it is not about people trying to become better, but simply about survival. Given to another director or screenwriter, its basic premise would certainly result in a more saccharine film about a man trying to become a better father to his son. Instead, Beaufoy and Cattaneo's lead, former steelworker turned steel-robber Gaz (a stellar Robert Carlyle), is merely trying to be a father for his son. Neither better nor worse, just a father. It's the possibility of never seeing his son again due to his lack of money for alimony that prompts him to create his group of male strippers, comprised almost entirely by equally unemployed men. Gaz merely wants to continue being in his son's life. And, in a desolate scenario such as the one in which The Full Monty takes place, to merely keep on existing is already a Herculean task.

The Full Monty is as much about Gaz and his mates as it is about how a city keeps on living even after its death. In the first few seconds of the film, we are shown a video about the bustling town of Sheffield in the '70s, kept alive by its thriving steel industry. The movie then cuts to 25 years in the future, to a world in which the steel mills are gone, and Sheffield has been stripped of all of its former wealth. Jobs have become scarce and demeaning, and men like Gaz and his best friend Dave (Mark Addy) loiter around in job clubs waiting for something that never comes. That is, of course, until a Chippendales show comes to town, giving Gaz the sparkle he needs to come up with a foolproof get-rich-quick scheme.

'The Full Monty' Focuses on Finding Community in Times of Despair

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

There is something of the working class dramas of Ken Loach in The Full Monty, a genre with which Carlyle is not unfamiliar: in 1997, he had just come out of Loach's critically acclaimed Carla's Song. Or perhaps Loach's name has become such a synonym for British working-class cinema that it's hard not to see bits of his work in movies like The Full Monty. Either way, Beaufoy and Cattaneo take their film in a different direction, looking for a kind of levity and sweetness that isn't all that present in Loach. Sure, The Full Monty is still a movie about class struggle and resistance, but its focus is not on the open fight between the people and those that hold them down. Instead, it concerns itself with finding community through shared suffering. By stripping in front of each other, the men in Gaz's group bare their souls and open themselves to friendship and comradery. By the end of the film, when their secret is revealed, they also find the love of a community that, up to that point, seemed nothing but hostile to them.

This unwavering positivity is the strong suit of The Full Monty, but it is also where the film sometimes slips. Particularly in the scenes involving Gaz and his son, Nathan (William Snape), the dialogue can get a little too melodramatic for its own good. This is more noticeable in the final scenes, in which Nathan reappears after being separated from his father for a long time to convince him that the show must go on. Cattaneo's by-the-book camerawork does nothing to soften the blow of this way-too-sugary kind of dialogue, framing the characters in a shot/reverse shot manner that accentuates their emotions and the sentimentality of the scene. It's a technique that isn't problematic per se, but that feels somewhat out of place in a no-frills movie like The Full Monty.

'The Full Monty' Rethinks What It Means to Be a Man

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Another flaw in Beaufoy's screenplay, this one much more conspicuous, can be found in how the movie chooses to tackle some stories in detriment of others. One of The Full Monty's greatest qualities are the impeccable performances of its main cast, an ensemble made out of Carlyle, Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Steve Huison, Paul Barber, and Hugo Speer. Sadly, however, not all of the actors get to shine equally on screen. Carlyle, Addy, and Wilkinson all have well-rounded stories, from Gaz's relationship with his son to Dave and Gerald's fraught marriages. Huison's Lomper is also graced with a life of his own, marked by suicidal thoughts and a sick mother. However, little to nothing is known about Barber's Horse, and Guy's (Speer) entire personality can be summed up by his love for the wall-walking scene of Singin' in the Rain. Oh, that and the fact that he is gay.

Guy and Lomper's romantic relationship is never properly addressed in The Full Monty. It's not a problem for the other would-be-macho characters to overcome, nor is it something that the movie openly celebrates. Their love for one another is merely there, a given that is of no consequence for the overall plot. Once again, this isn't a major issue per se. Characters can be gay just for the sake of being gay. However, it is strange how The Full Monty brushes off these two characters' sexuality considering how much of the movie is devoted to questioning our notions of masculinity.

The Full Monty asks its characters and its viewers what it means to be a man in more ways the one. Right from the get-go, its protagonists are removed from their role as providers for their families, which leads to a myriad of conflicts from Gaz being unable to pay for his son's expenses to Gerald lying to his wife about his current job status. Then, the movie takes its characters from the role of oglers that are constantly passing judgment on random women on the street and puts them in the position of being ogled. Again, this leads to conflicts about body image that aren't usually compatible with our conception of masculinity. Throughout the entire film, we are left to interrogate ourselves about what this notion of masculinity even means in a world in which traditional gender roles are nearing their end, whether due to feminist advancements or to economic changes. And, for the most part, The Full Monty excels at this debate, finding new grounds for its characters to stand on. However, its shyness on approaching different kinds of sexuality leaves something to be desired.

Rating: B+