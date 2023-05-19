Over twenty-five years after they let it all hang out in 1997, the cast of The Full Monty is back and ready to strip for an all-new sequel series. It's doubtful that anybody who worked on the original 1997 film could have imagined that the low-budget indie flick would become the cult-classic sensation it is today. After a disastrous opening weekend at the U.S. and Canada box office, earning just over $100,000 is a drop in a vast ocean in terms of box office numbers. An opening weekend is typically a film's biggest profit period. Yet, word-of-mouth publicity celebrating the film as a must-watch performed a miracle rarely seen in the industry. The final box-office total for The Full Monty was over $250 million - a massively impressive achievement for any film, let alone an indie feature with a small budget of only $3.5 million dollars and minimal marketing.

The surprising box office reception was well-deserved, as The Full Monty is as hilarious as it is heartwarming. One likely wouldn't expect a film about down-on-their-luck and borderline suicidal male strippers to be filled with tons of laughs and heart, yet, it does. The story of Gaz (Robert Carlyle), a struggling single dad trying his best to be a decent father, going from an awkward steelworker into a confident male entertainer, is entertaining and uplifting. It's no wonder why the film and its characters have stood the test of time ever since the 1990s.

Now, Gaz and his friends are back for an all-new slice-of-life comedy series courtesy of FX. To learn more about the upcoming sequel show's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Full Monty 2023.

Image via FX

RELATED: A Stripped-Down Sequel Arrives in New 'The Full Monty' Trailer

When Is The Full Monty 2023 Coming Out?

Gaz and the rest of the gang will be putting their lives on display yet again when The Full Monty series hits streaming on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023. The first season is expected to be eight episodes long, and all eight episodes will be available to binge-watch on release day.

Where Can You Watch The Full Monty 2023?

The Full Monty series is being produced by FX, a division of 20th Century which The Walt Disney Company now owns. One would expect that to mean that the show will be premiering on the FX live-television channel, but instead, the upcoming sequel series will be going direct to streaming. The show will be available to stream on Hulu, where the service is available. Hulu is unavailable in all countries, particularly in the United Kingdom, where the film and the show originated. Thankfully, for those in areas where Hulu isn't available, The Full Monty series will still be watchable via Disney+.

Watch the Trailer For The Full Monty 2023

The debut trailer for The Full Monty series was released by FX on May 11th, 2023, just a month before the anticipated series is set to premiere. Here, we see various old gang members are back in action. This, of course, includes not only Gaz, but also Dave (Mark Addy), Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Horse (Paul Barber), and more. Despite being set several decades after the original, we see that Gaz and many of his friends are still trying to be the best people they can be, with Gaz in particular still trying to be a father figure despite his challenging living situation. Interestingly enough, though some characters reference the historic strip show at the end of the original film, there isn't much stripping in the trailer. More than likely, FX is keeping "The Full Monty" zipped up until the show premieres this June.

Who Stars in The Full Monty 2023?

Image via FX

Almost the entire cast of the original 1997 film will be reprising their iconic roles for the upcoming series. Namely, this includes Robert Carlyle, with the Trainspotting series star returning to one of his career-defining roles. Also confirmed to return from the original film are Mark Addy as Dave, Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, Paul Barber as Horse, Hugo Speer as Guy, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Steve Huison as Lomper, and even Wim Snape as a grown-up version of Gaz's son, Nathan.

Several newcomers are set to make their big debut in the show. The new faces include Tupele Dorgu (Coronation Street), Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), Aiden Cook (All Creatures Great and Small), Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (24), Jamie Michie (In the Heart of the Sea), Keeley Fitzgerald (Laspe of Honour), Jaxon Valentine who will be making their acting debut with The Full Monty series.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

What Is The Full Monty 2023 About?

Image via FX

The official plot synopsis for The Full Monty series reads as follows:

It’s 25 years since six ordinary men bared all in The Full Monty. The world has changed a lot since then, but what’s become of the Monty gang? Gaz is now a grandad but he’s not growing old gracefully. He’s as full of mad schemes as ever and his teenage daughter’s following in his footsteps. Dave plods along, devoted to his wife Jean and their dog Tallulah. But Jean needs more from Dave than his daily updates on Tallulah’s toileting, especially now she’s headmistress of a school plagued with issues. Lomper and Dennis are married and trying to keep their dwindling café afloat. Retired Gerald is baffled by the modern world, but it’s Horse who’s truly been left behind. When his attempt to fight back misfires, the Monty gang pull together to pay tribute to the friendships of a lifetime.

Who is Making The Full Monty 2023?

The Full Monty sequel series will likely be more than faithful to the original film, as the screenwriter for the 1997 movie, Simon Beaufoy, will return to write the screenplay. Beaufoy is also joined in a co-writing capacity by Trust screenwriter Alice Nutter. The series features two experienced television directors, Andrew Chaplin (Mr. Winner) and Catherine Morshead (Pennyworth). Also attached to executive produce are the original The Full Monty producer Uberto Pasolini and Lee Mason (The End of the F***ing World).

The crew is rounded out by editor Charlie Fawcett (The Inbetweeners) and a trio of cinematographers with Tony Slater Ling (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Luke Bryant (The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die), and Malte Rosenfeld (Close).

Is The Full Monty Movie Available on Streaming?

Image via 20th Century Studios

While the film is a 20th Century property and the upcoming sequel show is coming to Hulu, The Full Monty film from 1997 is not currently available on the service. However, those who have a subscription to HBO Max (soon to be rebranded to Max) can see the film as that's the service where it's currently available.

Watch on Max