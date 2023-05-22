25 years after the group of working class Sheffield men wowed the clubs of Yorkshire – and worldwide audiences – by stripping off on stage, The Full Monty is returning for another look at the beloved characters with a sequel/reboot series which revisits Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and the rest of the gang, via Disney+ and Hulu.

The original film, which opened in 1997, became a smash hit and soon, a cinematic classic of British filmmaking. The movie followed lives of a group of men who are left without purpose or direction after the steel mill in which they work is shut down without warning. However, the group comes up with an unusual way to make money: performing stripteases.

The series returns us to modern day Sheffield which, under the current British government, is suffering with a crumbling healthcare, education, and employment scene, and a cost of living crisis. But what was it that drew creator Simon Beaufoy back into the fold, having famously resisted calls for a big-screen sequel for decades? He explained the emotional and logical reasoning behind it, in an interview with Total Film.

"I'd put a big full stop on it. Lots of money was dangled in front of me [for a sequel] and I said no many times, not out of any kind of principle so much as not having a good story to tell. I always knew I could never better the end of the film. [The stage production] allowed me to understand that these characters live beyond that movie. If I can look at different bits of their life in the play, why not really open it up? But I couldn't do anything until television had this great rebirth where not everything had to lead up to a big finish. This isn't a sequel, it's a completely different approach, a return to their lives where they've got children and grandchildren and new friends and acquaintances."

The Full Monty Series Will Take a Different Approach

Addy, one of the original stars who also helped launch Game of Thrones as King Robert Baratheon, concurred, adding: "All they've achieved is taking their clothes off in front of a lot of people that live in the same town. They haven't magically found employment, so I don't know where a sequel could have taken the story."

To find out the path our favourite Sheffield strippers take, check out The Full Monty when it premieres on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK, on June 14.