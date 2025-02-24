Although he wasn't as revered in his time as his contemporaries John Ford and Howard Hawks, Anthony Mann was king of the metaphorical Western. After making a name for himself in low-budget film noir, Mann moved to Westerns in the 1950s, using the genre as a means to explore the same psychologically complex and darkly cynical terrain as he had in his noirs. One of the best of these is The Furies, his only western to center on a woman, which completely upends the genre of John Wayne and Gary Cooper with Freudian symbolism and feminist ideology.

'The Furies' Is a Freudian Melodrama Masquerading as a Western