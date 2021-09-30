The date for The Game Awards 2021 has officially been announced, with the annual night celebrating the last year of industry accomplishments — as well as teasing some news for the future — set to return to our screens on December 9.

After a record-setting viewership of 83 million live streams at last year's online-only event, The Game Awards will be returning to an in-person, invite-only ceremony that will be streamed live and worldwide from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. With the event being in-person, further details for health and safety protocols for the event will be announced in the near future.

“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games,” said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer, and host of The Game Awards. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”

Image via The Game Awards

RELATED: Here Are Your Winners for the 2020 Game Awards

While the award part of the show is the main portion, one of the other main draws of the event is the exclusives and "world premieres" (don't have a drinking game for every time you hear that, you won't make it through the pre-show) that happen throughout the event. There have been some major announcements in the past years, with the likes of Joker from Persona 5 and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 getting announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at The Game Awards 2018 and 2020 respectively. Hades, a game that went on to be a top contender and winner across numerous award shows for Game of the Year, was also announced at the event in 2018. While the final Smash character is set to be unveiled in early October, viewers should expect will still be given a host of announcements at the event. It will also include live musical performances, including The Game Awards Orchestra conducted by Lorne Balfe.

The Game Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday, December 9, and be offered as a free global 4K UHD livestream to fans around the world across more than 40 global video, social, and gaming platforms.

KEEP READING: 'Bayonetta 3' Trailer Reveals the Witch Is Back

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Just Beyond’ Trailer Presents a New Disney+ Anthology Series From the Mind of R.L. Stine Go into a world just beyond the one you know.

Read Next