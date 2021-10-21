Paramount+ has released the official trailer for The Game, their upcoming revival of the fan-favorite series. The Game moves from its original city of San Diego to Las Vegas as it follows both new players and some of the original characters to give audiences an updated look into Black culture through the looking glass of professional football. The Vegas team will hit hard to talk about topics such as racism, sexism, classism, and much more as they attempt to hold onto the things they hold most dear as they play for celebrity status, money, respect, and love.

The reboot of this classic series will star Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanches (Black Lightning) as football player Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as undrafted free agent, Jamison Fields; Analise Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Brittany’s best friend, Raquel Navarro; and Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as all-star football player, Garret Evans.

The original series first aired on The CW before moving to BET and followed the life of Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) who gives up a first-year medical school acceptance to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to follow her boyfriend, Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall), as he sets out on his professional football carer with the fictional team, the San Diego Sabers. The show follows their ups and downs as they try to navigate this new world of fame and fortune.

Paramount+ is currently streaming all nine seasons of the original The Game, and the 10-episode season will air with a two-part premiere on November 11, with new episodes every Thursday. Check out the trailer for The Game below.

