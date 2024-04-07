The Big Picture The Game is a captivating historical thriller set in 1972 London with an expertly crafted atmosphere.

The strong cast includes Joe Lambe, MI5 agents, and intricate characters, delivering intriguing plot twists.

Expertly exploring the world of espionage, the series builds tension and mystery, keeping viewers engaged.

A sturdily-made espionage series can be as captivating as they come, and one of the very best on offer is the 2014 BBC-produced controlled burn, The Game, a riveting historical thriller populated with an array of sharply-written characters brought to life by a highly accomplished cast. For fans of Slow Horses, a televisual treat awaits. Set amid the shadows and post-Swinging Sixties milieu of 1972 London, The Game examines a select group of MI5 officers tasked with investigating the ins and outs of the ambiguous Operation Glass in the emotionally-charged residue of Cold War tension. Backed by a recurring, enigmatic score that is also used during the show's excellent title sequence, the atmosphere is masterfully heightened through technical mastery and performative aplomb. Matters are moreover complicated when it's revealed (towards the end of the first episode) that there likely exists a mole within the very contingent entrusted with keeping the country safe.

Headed up by the paternal Director General of MI5, referred to only by the sobriquet "Daddy" (Brian Cox), a veteran operative suspected to be over the hill by the Head of MI5 K Branch, Bobby Waterhouse (Paul Ritter), the plot thickens into a twisty yarn regularly punctuated by exciting, high-stakes sequences. The Game was released to mostly rapturous praise, but in the years since it debuted, it hasn't quite courted the level of attention it so richly deserves. Its glorious cinematography, vacillating from rainy streetscapes to dimly lit interiors, is expertly sustained over half a dozen rewarding episodes, while the gallery of sharply contrasting spies and assorted antagonists command the screen at every pivot and turn. For devotees of Slow Horses, or enthusiasts of films such as Tinkor Tailor Soldier Spy, The Ipcress File, A Most Wanted Man, The Game will prove six or so hours of consistently engrossing television.

The Game (2014) A Cold War spy thriller that tells the story of invisible wars fought by MI5. Release Date November 5, 2014 Cast Tom Hughes , Jonathan Aris , Victoria Hamilton , Shaun Dooley , Brian Cox , Paul Ritter , Chloe Pirrie , Zana Marjanovic Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Toby Whithouse

'The Game's Intriguing Premise Is Paired With a Strong Cast

Joe Lambe (Tom Hughes) is an ambitious but troubled young MI5 agent with a decidedly murky recent past. In a flashback sequence that serves as the gateway into the pilot episode, it's revealed that Joe almost defected to the Soviet Union as the result of a whirlwind romance with a Russian contact, a woman whom he met at an unspecified time. Joe's defection doesn't ultimately materialize, and he is haunted by memories involving his late lover's apparent demise at the hands of a ruthless KGB Agent (whom he again encounters and identifies later by way of a clever plot device), rendering his assigned mission more personal.

Daddy covers up Joe's near-defection, and instead uses him as his main man, front-lining a bevy of carefully-chosen agents charged with weeding out opposing spies and spearheading general counter-terrorism efforts. Clearly tortured, the line between personal retribution and merely doing what's required by his rugged mentor becomes a precarious tightrope for Joe as the show surges on. From the get-go, the florid dialogue permeates the action too, with veteran Cox delivering lines such as, "Work can only ever be a mistress, mistresses are ravenous," with low-key directness.

The Cast of 'The Game' Brings Out the Best in Its Pilot Episode

Along with Daddy, Joe, and Waterhouse, the remainder of the team consists of a field agent, Sarah Montag (Victoria Hamilton), Alan (Jonathan Aris), a man proficient in the art of bugging devices, and Daddy's secretary, Wendy (Chloe Pirie). Later, the squad is joined by Special Branch police detective, Jim Fenchurch (Shaun Dooley), a no-nonsense law enforcement official with gravitas to spare. Writers Toby Whithouse, Sarah Dollard, and Debbie O'Malley all contribute to the construction of deeply interesting characters.

Montag is stoic and as resourceful as they get, remaining stone-faced when thrust into difficult circumstances, while Waterhouse is a proud, capable but occasionally fumbling, often acerbic individual who longs for a deeper connection outside of work. Each individual's patented traits gradually reveal themselves as the series gathers steam, especially when the threat of an attack on the city looms large before their eyes in later episodes. The pilot includes a thrilling sequence where Fenchurch and Lambe are forced to hide inside the closet of a KGB defector with inside information, much to the former's incredulity, before the latter cooly quips, "Welcome to MI5." A pursuit through the streets that culminates in a deadly standoff between sheets suspended on lines serves as a fittingly exhilirating crescendo for Episode 1, assuring viewers are completely hooked.

'The Game' Deftly Explores the Intricacies of the World of Espionage

In a nutshell, spycraft here is characterized and almost articulated as such, as an often exciting, almost always perilous, and ultimately all-consuming vocation, and for many of the chief players central to The Game, it becomes completely overwhelming. Nocturnal, brimming with mystique, and swirling with an at times impenetrable air of soupy intrigue; one senses subterfuge and danger may be loitering just out of sight, perhaps just down the next puddle-laden lane or alleyway. With its stalwart cast and stellar attention to historical detail, The Game should be held in similar esteem to contemporaries and classics of the genre alike.

In much the same way as some of the finer John le Carre adaptations do, the series builds its atmosphere off a carefully calibrated sense of space and mystery. The lingering pauses between truth extracting exchanges, the two-hander scenes between sleeper agents and MI5 operatives in contained spaces with nothing but each other's countenance to go off, and some truly suspenseful surveillance stakeouts amplify the viewing experience considerably.

Nothing is completely obvious, as the writing deposits deliberately-placed narrative morsels for the viewer to consume in a piecemeal fashion, and as a result, one is left consistently wondering what will happen next. The Game is an expertly-wrought puzzle that continues on an upward trajectory toward a blistering—and quite literally explosive—finale. The fates of certain characters from earlier become wholly relevant again down the road, and the deduction that several highly-placed figures may be figuring in on the conspiracy only serves to eke more tension out of a plot that proves hard to chase down once on the run. For all its heady politics and intricate plotting, what ultimately drives The Game is its impassioned investment in character. Every one of the game players is fleshed out with sincerity, and one cares to know where each character's potentially shadowy destiny lies, just as the tension of their situation closes in around them.

