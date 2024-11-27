AMC and Sky's hit crime drama is back with Gangs of London Season 3. Some believe crime does not pay, — in Gangs of London it does, but it steals from you far more than it gives. But the titular gangs don't seem to care much about what they might be losing as they battle for control of London's criminal underworld in a new Season 3 teaser. The new installment of the hit crime drama series is set to arrive next year, and ahead of its premiere, Sky has unveiled a set of first-look photos and a short first-look teaser. Undercover policeman-turned-gangster Elliot Carter, played by Slow Horses star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, returns for Season 3 as a top-level criminal navigating his new role alongside the Dumanis. Their vice-like grip on London weakens considerably after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds in the City of London.

The teaser begins with Joe Cole’s Sean Wallace flanked by two officers before it cuts to Dìrísù’s Elliot. The clip goes on to show various snippets of the chaos to come in the new season and expands on the glimpses of several returning characters, including Michelle Fairley’s Marian Wallace. Throughout the clip, a voice-over runs, offering advice and insight on a life of crime. Finally, the voice-over asks: "Do you want some advice? Get as far away from here as you can because this life of ours takes everything you have."

The images shared by Sky feature Dìrísù's Elliot and Orli Shuka's Luan with their guns aimed at an unseen threat. Just like in the teaser, Cole returns to action as criminal empire heir Sean Wallace, and Fairley's Marian Wallace is also featured. The final image shows an unknown, hooded assailant walking away from a deadly car explosion.

Who Runs the City in 'Gangs of London'?

Season 3 of Gangs of London promises some brutal action and intense rivalries. The plot synopsis for the coming season of the crime drama reads:

“Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?”

Matt Flannery and produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister Pictures for Sky Studios and AMC+. Besides the aforementioned cast members, Gangs of London welcomes back returning cast members including Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afid, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz. The crime drama's third season will be bringing in some new faces, including the likes of Andrew Koji and Richard Dormer, T'Nia Miller, Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser. Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and

Gangs of London Season 3 will launch on Sky in the UK next year, with launch details for AMC yet to be confirmed. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on AMC+.

