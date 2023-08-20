The Big Picture The Garbage Pail Kids Movie is an irredeemable mess with an abundance of pee and fart jokes that fail to be funny.

The movie tries to convey a moral message about body-shaming, but its characters are hypocritical and repulsive.

This film serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of adapting certain IPs, proving that some should be left alone.

As an unapologetic fan of terrible movies, it was only a matter of time before I became burdened with the Olympian task of sitting through what very well might be the worst movie ever committed to film: 1987's The Garbage Pail Kids Movie. Paying penance for my arrogant belief that no movie is too bad to enjoy, my perception of how bad a motion picture could be was forever altered. A stinking, juvenile mess of a picture with enough piss and fart jokes to put even the worst Happy Madison productions to shame, this movie is utterly irredeemable in practically every fathomable way.

Bad movies can be a blast to watch. Tommy Wiseau's iconic disaster The Room is as consistently funny as practically any comedy on the market. Birdemic and other flicks of its ilk are highly entertaining watches, especially at late night showings with rowdy crowds of enthusiastic moviegoers. These movies are fun because they're bad, but an entirely new problem arises when painfully bad movies try (and fail) to be genuinely funny. Critically-lambasted movies like Disaster Movie and Meet the Spartans commit the unpardonable sin of being smart-ass "comedies" without a single joke that actually lands — not only can you not laugh with them, but you can't even laugh at them because of how idiotically unfunny they end up being. The Garbage Pail Kids Movie lands somewhere among this entire mess, inept in its execution and utterly misguided in its sense of humor. Its jokes aren't funny in the way that they're meant to be. It belongs right at the top of the worst children's movies of all-time, a putrid pile of trash even stinkier than its hygienically-challenged lead characters. If we aren't able to convince you to stay away, please proceed with caution: this movie is somehow even worse than it sounds.

What Is 'The Garbage Pail Kids Movie' About?

Image via MGM

An ill-conceived feature-length adaptation of the series of gross-out trading cards from Topps Company, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie tries its hands at adapting a decidedly unadaptable IP. Garbage Pail Kids cards, a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids thought up by the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist/writer Art Spiegelman, tended to revolve around gross-out illustrations of mutant children that either A) had some sort of grotesque, exaggerated abnormalities, or B) were in the middle of suffering a horrendous and painful demise. Characters like Leaky Lindsey and Snot Rope Hope were leaking torrents of ooze-colored mucus from their noses, while others like Upset Tommy and Stranded Andy spewed their body weight's worth of vomit. Others were skinned alive, eviscerated by explosions, or eaten by carnivorous plants. Anybody who's seen the cards and asked how the fuck anybody penned a coherent screenplay from these cards poses one of the greatest questions in the known universe.

The answer? They didn't. The plot revolves around a human boy named Dodger (Mackenzie Astin) who spends his time being bullied by a sadistic drug dealer named Juice (Ron MacLachlan) and working in an oddities shop owned by the retired magician Captain Manzini (Anthony Newley). To complicate matters, he's fallen in love with Juice's girlfriend Tangerine (Katie Barberi), who's got enough years on him to make whatever relationship they ultimately form suspect at best. One day, after being threatened by Juice and his cronies, Dodger accidentally knocks over a mysterious garbage can (that just so happens to be oozing a thick, putrid green slime) and the titular Garbage Pail Kids are unleashed upon the world.

There's Valerie Vomit (Deborah Lee Carrington), a perpetually nauseous young lady who takes pride in doing exactly what you'd expect. Messy Tessie (Susan Rossitto), whose nose is never not run afoul with buckets of oozing mucus. Ali Gator (Kevin Thompson), a freakish half-human half-aligator hybrid whose affinity for toes teeters on fetishism and whose lunchbox contains gory human remains. And, hey! There's Greaser Greg! Foul Phil! Windy Winston! The gang's all here!

The plot revolves around Dodger avoiding Juice, stalking Tangerine, and trying to keep the Garbage Pail Kids from turning earth into an inescapable hellscape. They steal a Pepsi truck, get addled on caffeine and sugar, and drive around town in a reckless frenzy, flattening Juice's ride like a pancake in the process. Some go to the cinema to watch The Three Stooges. Two others get into a bar brawl with bikers and celebrate by getting wasted on beer. It's all quite disturbing, with the grotesque animatronic children rivaling even the most terrifying body horror creations.

'The Garbage Pail Kids Movie' Is a Nasty, Mean-Spirited Picture

Image via MGM

With the titular children, played by dwarf actors in animatronic suits, having their own grossness being the gravitational force of the film's sense of humor, it's baffling that The Garbage Pail Kids Movie has the audacity to convey a moral message. I mean, there's a character whose sole purpose is to piss his pants whenever he gets nervous, a surprisingly frequent occurrence. As they all compete to out-disgust each other, the movie attempts to preach that society unjustly condemns people for their imperfect looks, physical abnormalities, and uncommon body types. Even if the message of condemning body-shaming and cruel beauty standards is timely and respectable, it couldn't be coming from a more hypocritical place.

The entire joke of the movie is that these kids are ugly. When, at the climax, these wretched souls are rounded up and brought to the State Home For the Ugly, the movie has strayed into complete contradiction. See, the State Home For the Ugly (SHFU) is a place where the world's most unattractive people are gathered up like rabid animals and executed for their crimes against beauty. Yep, people who don't meet whatever utterly messed up standards of beauty that some malevolent political forces put in place are murdered by the government. Abe Lincoln (too skinny), Santa Claus (too fat), and some clown (too silly) are among the imprisoned.

By this point, the kids have repulsed and annoyed you enough to make you consider the possibility that they might deserve it. But then again, they can't help that they're so repulsive. They never asked to be born. At times the GPKs are even well-intended. They handmake Dodger an eccentric if gaudy coat to impress Tangerine, herself an aspiring fashion designer. But in other moments they're farting in the boy's face, threatening to eat his toes in "jest," breaking into "Non-Union" sweatshops (???) to steal equipment. They rack up a hell of a rap sheet: breaking and entering, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, grand theft auto...and that's barely scratching the surface!

A huge problem lies with the movie's hypocritical code of ethics. It tells us that it's what's inside that counts, only there's nothing inside any of these characters that's any good. They're all indulgent, self-serving creeps whose only concern is to gratify their own immediate interests. Take Tangerine, who seduces a literal child several years her junior in order to exploit his even younger friends for free child slave labor. A capitalist of the cruelest pedigree, she's no qualms in making her name and fortune of the blood, sweat, and tears of the vulnerable.

Dodger is hardly better, betraying his only friends at the faintest whiff of sexuality. He sniffs Tangerine's hair while she's unaware of how closely he's leaning in. He peeps into her bedroom behind a bush, and judging by his confidence and skill in remaining undetected, it's clearly not his first time. The way that he ogles Tangerine's body like an entrée is only one awooga away from turning him into the wolf from those Tex Avery cartoons. Having a healthy sexual curiosity is one thing, but all this hair-sniffing and peeping is way too much. If this is a sort of romance, it's one of the creepiest you'll see.

Manzini tells the kids that a person can't choose how they look (true), only the way they act (also true), so why doesn't he teach the Garbage Kids how to behave? Their behavior is abhorrent. They terrorize innocent civilians simply for yuks. The folks at the cinema were just trying to see some light-hearted comedy. The biker gang at the "Toughest Bar in the World" were merely trying to blow off some steam after a long day of...biking. Even in a pre-pandemic era, sneezing freely and uncovered in a public place was a major faux pas liable to get folks ill. Imagine sitting down to a nice meal with your family when some cretins suddenly appear and spray bodily fluids all over you.

The movie offers two solutions: execution by compacter (!!!) or letting these little ghouls be the rude vile creatures they are. Sure, they don't deserve a death of unimaginable pain, but shouldn't they at least be educated on how to behave in a functional society? Kissing people without consent is not okay. Biting people's toes off is not okay. Jimmying the pressure valves in the sewer to send gallons of human waste into an unsuspecting couple's hot tub is not okay. The Kids never learn these lessons. By the end, they make no attempt at bettering themselves, instead tearing off into the night unchanged and ready to wreak havoc on the world and all those who inhabit it.

'The Garbage Pail Kids Movie' Proves That Some Franchise Adaptations Should Be Left Alone

Image via MGM

After nearly two hours of seeing mutant children pissing their pants and farting in the faces of strangers, the question again arises: why? The obvious answer is that it was a quick, cynical cash grab meant to rake in as much money as brand-name recognition alone will muster. Topps wanted the money and didn't give a damn about the finished product. They wouldn't allow any of its writers to be distracted from the next series of cards. Mark Newgarden, creative consultant at Topps, suggested that there was "never any semblance of quality control once GPK passed to another entity." Obviously.

In a time where "true film" purists lament the onslaught of sequels, prequels, remakes, and adaptations, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie remains the ultimate cautionary tale of why some IPs should just be left un-adapted. The Garbage Pail Kids Movie calls into question the very nature of adaptation, bringing forth the Ian Malcolm musing about the brains behind the experiment being too busy questioning if they could to question if they should. The GPK's very existence is one of mockery. They have always been, by design, unappealing. A film adaptation of them can only be comparably unappealing.

Clue made a genre-defying whodunnit out of a board game. Greta Gerwig made a fabulous billion-dollar Barbie movie based on the world's most famous doll. But the monumental success of Barbie depended not only on the pervasive cultural impact of the famous doll but also an atypical amount of talent poured into the movie. The inevitable penance we pay as an audience is the opening of a pandora's box of Mattel-oriented film adaptations meant to capitalize off of Gerwig's film. Producers should look at The Garbage Pail Kids Movie and beware.

Or maybe there's something genius here. Maybe it's all an anti-comedy so preposterously unfunny that, ironically, it actually becomes funny. Maybe it's a vomit-streaked masterpiece that deconstructs cinema itself, showing how far down the pit of terrible moviemaking one can go while still retaining a finished "movie." Then again, maybe not.

If you're feeling brave, see for yourself. Grab some friends on a late night and dive into the putrid sewer that is The Garbage Pail Kids Movie. Don't say we didn't warn you.