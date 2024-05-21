One of the most instantly recognizable cartoon characters of all time, Garfield is being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight once again in The Garfield Movie. While the original comic source material created by Jim Davis dates back to 1976, the beloved fuzzy orange cat remains in mainstream cinema, with three television shows, a dozen primetime specials, and two previous films: Garfield: The Movie, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties.

Over the last decade, animated films have taken note that including well-known names in a cast helps bring audiences to theaters. The Garfield Movie is doing just that, giving each of its animated characters a very recognizable voice in the form of the actor behind the scenes. With its cast including big names from various hot properties, The Garfield Movie is sure to draw in fans of all ages upon its premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024.

The Garfield Movie Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

Chris Pratt

Garfield

Close

Wide-eyed, lazy, and lasagna-loving, Garfield is a cartoon icon. First appearing in Jim Davis's 1976 comic strip Jon, Garfield would soon take over as the main character when its title was changed to Garfield in 1978.

While he initially got his big break in Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt has gone on to lead some mega-franchises at the box office. Taking on the lead of Star-Lord in the insanely popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Pratt has also appeared as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy. Pratt has had proven success as a voice actor in animation, with roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lego Movie, and Onward. Pratt will revise his role as Mario in the recently announced sequel to the hit film. He is also set to star opposite Rebecca Ferguson in the sci-fi thriller Mercy, which will hit theaters next summer.

Samuel L. Jackson

Vic

Close

The catalyst of the film, Vic, is Garfield's long-lost father. A scruffy alley cat, it's the return of Vic into Garfield's life that propels Garfield and Odie out of their cushy lives and into a wild heist.

One of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Samuel L. Jackson, takes on the role of Vic in The Garfield Movie. Best known for his roles in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Django Unchained, and for early career collaborations with Spike Lee in films like Do the Right Thing, 'Mo Better Blues, and Jungle Fever. It was Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction that earned Jackson his first and only Academy Award nomination. In addition to these iconic films, Jackson is also known for playing Nick Fury in 11 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as starring in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The Garfield Movie isn't Jackson's first voice acting role, as he's known as the iconic Frozone in both of The Incredibles movies.

Hannah Waddingham

Jinx

Close

Jinx is a villainous Persian cat that Garfield, Vic, and Odie come across during their heist adventures.

Although she's had a lengthy career, Hannah Waddingham is best known for her recent role as Rebecca in Apple TV+'s runaway hit Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis and fellow The Garfield Movie co-star Brett Goldstein. Previously, Waddingham appeared in the Netflix series Sex Education, as well as eight episodes of Game of Thrones. She recently starred in The Fall Guy, which was headlined by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. An accomplished singer, Waddingham had her own Holiday special in 2023 with Apple TV+'s Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, which included cameos from some of her Ted Lasso co-stars.

Nicholas Hoult

Jon Arbuckle

Close

Jon Arbuckle, the original titular character for the comic strip that would later be renamed Garfield, is the caring owner of the big orange cat. Jon also owns a dog named Odie, and is a cartoonist who is completely unaware that his cat is mocking him on a daily basis. A resident of Indiana, Jon is also known for being clumsy around women.

Nicholas Hoult recently starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the vampire movie Renfield, as well as co-starred in The Menu opposite Anya Taylor-Joy. Hoult's previous credits include The Great opposite Elle Fanning, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the X-Men films. Hoult is no stranger to voice acting, having appeared in Seth Green's popular adult animated series Robot Chicken, as well as the 2013 film Underdogs.

Ving Rhames

Otto

Close

Otto is a large bull that Garfield meets upon leaving his cushy life at Jon's house.

Ving Rhames recently co-starred in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise, a franchise that Rhames has been a part of since its inception in 1996. Rhames's previous credits have him crossing paths with other The Garfield Movie stars, including his Guardians of the Galaxy: Part 2 co-star Chris Pratt, as well as his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson. Rhames has also appeared in Jacob's Ladder, The Equalizer, ER, and Miami Vice.

Harvey Guillén

Odie