Chris Pratt is coming to play all of pop culture's biggest fictional icons in animated form. After honing his voice to play Nintendo's flagship hero Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie over a year ago, he'll be heard on the big screen again in just a couple of weeks as the ever-present orange tabby cat Garfield in The Garfield Movie. Becoming the voice of a fan-favorite character can have its challenges, though. With the Italian plumber, Pratt faced a major hurdle in striking the right chord that would work for viewers while deviating from the great Charles Martinet for more dialogue-heavy scenes, earning plenty of scrutiny from fans leading up to release. With Garfield, however, he says the experience was much different from the moment he signed on for the role.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for The Garfield Movie, Pratt broke down how director Mark Dindal immediately made his process in the booth very straightforward. Much of the criticism for Pratt's Mario voice ahead of the Illumination film's release revolved around it sounding too much like his normal speaking voice in the trailers. He's previously described workshopping a multitude of takes on Mario across several recording sessions before landing on the version heard in the final product that tweaked his voice to fit a working-class Brooklyn handyman. Pratt found it all the funnier, then, when that process wasn't necessary for Garfield, as Dindal saw his normal voice as already perfect for his ideal version of the lazy feline. He told Collider:

"Well, the difference between Mario and Garfield was, Mark Dindal, who's the director of Garfield, approached me — and it's funny because I was doing Mario at the time, and I was doing a slight affectation on my voice as Mario, even though people were like, 'You just did your own voice.' I'm like, 'Eh, no really, it’s slightly different.' — but then Mark was like, 'I want your voice.' I was like, 'Are you sure I can't do something slightly different?' And he's like, 'I have been doing this movie for a couple of years now, and I just want your voice to come out of his mouth, because every time I picture him, it's your voice that I've always pictured.' I was like the first guy he came to, and I said, 'Alright, that's great. I'll do that then.' So, I think that’s the big difference."

What Is 'The Garfield Movie' About?

In his long in the making first big-screen adventure since the ill-fated Bill Murray live-action movies, Garfield will reunite with his long-lost father, the scruffy, street-wise cat Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), and leave the comfortable confines of his owner Jon Arbuckle's (Nicholas Hoult) home for an outdoor excursion for the whole family. He and Odie (Harvey Guillén) are thrust into a high-stakes heist with Vic, a setup that promises big laughs as they stumble through the operation. The introduction of Garfield's dad brings the Monday-hating cat into new territory as well, as it's the first time the character has been named and properly explored in the world of Jim Davis's comic strips. If trailers are any indication, this will also be a chance to revisit Garfield's origins, including his first encounter with Jon.

Surrounding Pratt, much like his time in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is a stacked list of stars. Aside from his reunion with fellow MCU star Jackson, he's also joined by Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Snoop Dog, and Bowen Yang as well as Ted Lasso alumni Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. The Garfield Movie also boasts a team that's well-versed in animated hits, reuniting The Emperor's New Groove duo Dindal and writer David Reynolds. The Late Bloomer and Raising Hope veterans Paul A. Kaplan and Mark Torgove also helped formulate the screenplay.

The Garfield Movie comes to theaters on May 24. Visit our full guide here for everything heading into the animated family film and watch our full interview with Pratt in the player above.

