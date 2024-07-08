The Big Picture Sony has announced the VOD release of the Chris Pratt-led animated film The Garfield Movie.

The digital release includes special features like a gag reel, deleted scenes, and Easter Eggs.

The film follows Garfield on an adventure after meeting his biological father and balances humor with emotion.

While Garfield hates Mondays as much as we all do, this week’s beginning is a good one as Sony announces the video-on-demand release of the Chris Pratt-led animated film. The Garfield Movie directed by Mark Dindal scored a solid box office earning despite mixed reviews as it entertained a variety of audiences with its high-stakes mission and slick animation.

The film will be available to buy and rent on digital with some digital retailers bringing out numerous extra features, including a gag reel, a deleted scene with Hannah Waddingham, and a compilation of Easter Eggs. The special features will also include a progression of animation and a spot about the concept art for The Garfield Movie, giving an in-depth look at how the character was adapted for the big screen.

What to Expect From ‘The Garfield Movie’?

Close

The film follows the fan-favorite Lasagna-loving orange cat on an unexpected adventure as he meets his long-lost biological father, a street cat named Vic. Garfield is then forced to leave his very comfortable life behind as, together with Vic and Odie, he plans a crazy robbery. The movie will make you laugh as well as cry in its emotional moments, making it fun for the whole family. Fans of Garfield can delve into some nostalgia while introducing a new generation to the Monday-hating cat.

While the movie has a 36% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes it is balanced by an 80% audience score, making it a fan favorite. The movie had a tricky opening weekend, but with the passing weeks, it managed to gross over $244 million against a $60 million production budget. The movie managed the feat by maintaining a steady interest from the audience. Dindal directs from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds. With a digital release, the movie will certainly be able to garner more eyeballs.

The movie’s voice cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, Waddingham as Jinx, Ving Rhames as Otto, Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle, Cecily Strong as Marge Malone, and Harvey Guillén as Odie. Further rounding off the cast are Brett Goldstein as Roland, Bowen Yang as Nolan, Janelle James as Olivia, Snoop Dogg as Maurice, Angus Cloud as Snickers, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Dev Joshi, Alicia Grace Turrell, and Ernest Guillart.

Garfield arrives on demand on July 9. You can check out our review here.