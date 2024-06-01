The Big Picture The Garfield Movie takes the top spot over Furiosa in its second week.

IF and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are also performing well, with strong finishes expected for both films.

IFC's In a Violent Nature debuted outside of the top five.

It’s going to be another disappointing weekend at the domestic box office, continuing what has so far been a rather underwhelming summer. After last weekend’s record-low numbers, things are looking even more dire this weekend. With no new major releases lined up, Sony’s The Garfield Movie is expected to accomplish what it nearly missed in its debut: a number one finish ahead of Warner Bros.’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The animated film is expected to narrowly out-perform the action epic, which is poised to become one of the biggest commercial flops in recent memory.

The Garfield Movie grossed a little over $3.5 million on its second Friday, and is aiming to generate around $12 million in its second weekend of release, bringing it to a total of $41.3 million. This should take the film’s running domestic total to just under $50 million by Sunday, setting it up for a strong run in the coming days, at least until Pixar launches Inside Out 2 in a couple of weeks. Despite mostly poor reviews, The Garfield Movie is eying a relatively soft drop in its second weekend, which is typically when films of this kind tend to experience their biggest falls. The holds are going to be even stronger from here on out.

On the other hand, Furiosa is expected to hit the $50 million mark domestically by Sunday, after grossing a projected $11 million-plus in its second weekend. Budgeted at nearly $170 million, Furiosa reported the worst Memorial Day debut in nearly three decades last week, and no amount of positive buzz and fan-driven fervor is going to be able to pull it out of this mess. But the film’s estimated 57% second weekend drop isn’t disastrous, and everybody involved can find solace in the largely positive reviews and overall appreciation that it has received. If you recall, even its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, wasn’t exactly a clean hit, grossing $370 million worldwide against a similarly high budget that some reports pegged at around $180 million.

This Is Going to Be One of the Lowest-Grossing Weekends of the Year

Close

The number three spot this Friday went to John Krasinski’s IF, which is performing exactly in line with expectations for a PG-rated family friendly fable. The movie added nearly $3 million on its third Friday — pretty much the same as Furiosa — and is eying over $10 million this weekend. This should take the film’s running domestic figures to $80 million, which means that a $100 million-plus finish is totally on the cards. IF opened to mixed reviews and modest box office success a couple of weeks ago, but was always expected to have strong legs into the summer.

20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the rare summer hit of the year, is pacing ahead of its immediate predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes. The fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series grossed $2.4 million on its fourth Friday, and is eying around $8 million this weekend. This should take the film’s running domestic gross to just under $140 million. Eating into some of Furiosa’s IMAX screens, Crunchyroll’s Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is expected to gross around $4 million in its first weekend, after opening to just under $2 million on Friday. Elsewhere, IFC’s buzzy horror movie In a Violent Nature is eying a $2 million-plus opening weekend, nearly challenging the indie outfit's top opener, Late Night with the Devil. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.

The Garfield Movie 4 10 Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

Find Tickets Now