The Big Picture The Garfield Movie has quadrupled its reported $60 million production budget, earning $240 million globally.

The film's success aligns with post-pandemic animation budgets, which are half of pre-2019 levels.

Despite mixed reviews, The Garfield Movie maintained a steady interest, becoming the highest-grossing film based on the comic strip.

While most headlines this weekend will celebrate Inside Out 2 becoming the first film of 2024 to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone globally and resurrecting the summer box office, a couple of movies held the line when things were looking a little dicey a few weeks ago. One of them was Sony’s The Garfield Movie, which has quietly made four times its reported production budget, as it prepares to wrap up its theatrical run with a solid if unremarkable box office performance. While it dropped outside the top five at the domestic box office this weekend, it passed a significant milestone in overseas territories.

The Garfield Movie has generated a hair under $90 million stateside so far, in addition to $150 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $240 million. While this might seem minuscule compared to Inside Out 2’s billion-dollar global haul, or even the $1.3 billion that fellow Chris Pratt-starrer The Super Mario Bros. Movie made last year, it’s important to remember that The Garfield Movie was produced on a reported budget of only $60 million.

This is in line with the kind of budgets that studios have been allotting to animated movies in the post-pandemic era. Even Super Mario was made for $100 million, while recent hits such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish were both produced on reported budgets of around $80 million. This is less than half of the kind of budget that would be granted to mainstream animated films only a few years ago. For context, Inside Out 2 reportedly cost $200 million, while 2004’s Garfield: The Movie — a live-action/animated film featuring Bill Murray as the voice of the iconic cat — was made for a reported $50 million. It grossed a little over $200 million worldwide. A sequel, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, made a little over $140 million a couple of years after that.

Like the Titular Character, 'The Garfield Movie' Took the Slow and Steady Approach

Directed by Mark Dindal, The Garfield Movie is the highest-grossing film based on the popular comic strip by Jim Davis. The movie opened low but defied poor reviews as it continued to generate a steady level of interest over the following month or so. It seems to have settled at a “rotten” 36% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Matthew Donato calling it “a dreadfully unfunny take on Garfield’s signature sauce-slathered antics” in his review. You can still watch the movie in theaters before it's knocked out completely by Despicable Me 4 next week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

