The Big Picture Animated films continue to succeed at the box office post-pandemic, with strong legs and high audience draw.

Despite facing tough competition, The Garfield Movie debuted with $100 million globally, exceeding its $60 million budget.

The film received mixed reviews but has a loyal audience, setting it on a clear path until the release of Inside Out 2 in June.

A relay race of sorts is unfolding at the box office, at least as far as animated movies are concerned. It has been observed in the post-pandemic era that animated films tend to have uncommonly strong legs at the box office, and that they continue to draw crowds despite digital debuts and tough competition. They slow down only when a new animated film lands in theaters to take their place. And that's exactly what happened this past weekend, when Sony’s The Garfield Movie took over from Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, which had been holding the fort since early March.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is nearing the end of its run with just under $550 million worldwide. This Friday, two weeks after it debuted in select overseas markets, Sony debuted The Garfield Movie in domestic theaters, where it finished second behind fellow newcomer Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie generated $31 million domestically across the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend, and has since taken its running total to $34 million in five days. Adding the $66 million that it has made from overseas territories, The Garfield Movie’s running global gross stands at exactly $100 million.

Despite high expectations thanks to the kid-friendly Chris Pratt starring as the voice of the titular cat, the movie was perceived to have under-performed in its debut, especially when held in comparison to last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Also featuring Pratt, Super Mario Bros. grossed $146 million in its domestic debut, and concluded its global box office run with over $1.3 billion. But it was an anomaly. No other animated film has come close to matching that figure in the post-pandemic era, although Minions: The Rise of Gru quietly made it to nearly $950 million globally in 2022.

'The Garfield Movie' Has Already Recovered Its Budget

The Garfield Movie also has to contend with poor reviews, although animated movies tend to be immune to critical response. The movie holds a “rotten” 38% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Matthew Donato describing it as “worse than a Monday” in his review. Audience response is more favorable, with the movie currently sitting at an 81% audience score on RT, having earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. The popular cartoon strip was previously adapted into two live-action animated films, which grossed a combined global total of $350 million between 2004 and 2006.

The Garfield Movie was produced on a reported budget of a modest $60 million, which is on the lower end of the new budget range that studios appear to have settled on for animated movies in recent years. Hits such as Migration, Trolls Band Together, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys, and even Kung Fu Panda 4, were all produced for less than $100 million. The Garfield Movie has a clear path until Pixar’s Inside Out 2 debuts in mid-June. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.