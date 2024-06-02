The Big Picture The Garfield Movie claws its way to the top of the global box office with $152 million in earnings.

Directed by Mark Dindal, the film follows Garfield on a wild heist adventure with a star-studded cast including Samuel L. Jackson.

With a modest reported budget of $60 million, The Garfield Movie joins other successful animated projects like Trolls and Kung Fu Panda 4.

When it comes to box office numbers, there is no room for laziness. Only a desire for lasagna and clawing oneself to the top of the charts. Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment's The Garfield Movie is establishing its dominance across the globe, as the animated movie climbs to the summit of the international box office charts. This past weekend, this pet showed strong staying power, down merely 3% and bringing the weekend's total earnings to a commendable total of $27 million internationally and another $14 million domestically. This brings its cumulated earnings to $152 million, establishing it as the number-one film globally.

The animated project has been plagued by mostly negative reviews. However, despite these critical responses, The Garfield Movie has been able to continue to roam overseas freely, and profitably. Opening in China to total earnings of $8.2 million, The Garfield Movie has, in two days, surpassed the lifetimes of both Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Migration. Some select European countries where our favorite work-adverse kitty has been performing admirably, include Germany, with the project in the top slot in its fourth weekend with $2.1 million for a local total of $7.6M. The UK came back second with $1.8 million, down just 5% in its sophomore session for a market cume of $8.1 million. Other overseas markets like Malaysia, Poland, and Australia have contributed significantly to the present total.

'The Garfield Movie' Recovers After Underperforming

The Emporer’s New Groove and Chicken Little director Mark Dindal helms the film, which sees audiences reuniting with the Monday-hating cat, Garfield, whose world is unexpectedly reshaped after he reunites with his long-lost father, a street cat named Vic, voiced by Samuel. L. Jackson. Everything seems to go downhill as Garfield leaves his comfy life of domestic nothingness and finds himself as part of a risky heist scheme. The screenplay for Garfield is penned by the trio of Paul Kaplan, Mark Torgrove, and David Reynolds.

Bringing the animated project to life alongside Pratt and L. Jackson are Nicholas Hoult as Garfield’s owner John Arbuckle, Ving Rhames as Otto, Hannah Waddingham as Jinx, Brett Goldstein as Roland, Gregg Berger as canine pal Odie, and Snoop Dogg as the aptly named Snoop Cat. The film comes over a decade since 2004’s Garfield: The Movie, starring Bill Murray as the lasagna-loving cat.

The performance of The Garfield Movie continues a recent, healthy trend of animation projects with relatively modest budgets doing well at the global box office. With a reported budget of $60 million, Garfield joins the likes of Migration, Trolls Band Together, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Kung Fu Panda 4, as animated projects with budgets under $100 million which performed admirably.

Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend and grab your The Garfield Movie tickets below.

