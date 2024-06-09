The Big Picture The Garfield Movie is on its way to reaching a major global box office milestone, with a healthy $192 million cumulative gross.

Despite poor reviews, the film has a solid audience score and a B+ CinemaScore, proving audience reception is key to its success.

A lack of direct competition has worked in favor of The Garfield Movie, which has already tripled its reported production budget.

In a stifled summer, even semi-hits should be celebrated. Sony’s The Garfield Movie continued to draw crowds in its third weekend of release — it’s been playing longer in overseas markets — as it nears a major global box office milestone. The animated film dropped to the number two spot domestically as fellow Sony release Bad Boys: Ride or Die claimed the number one position. But it dropped only by 29% this weekend, as it grossed $10 million domestically and took its running total to just under $70 million.

Combined with the $124 million that it has made from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross now stands at a healthy $192 million. The Garfield Movie should pass the $200 million milestone in a matter of days and has already recovered over three times its reported production budget of $60 million. Based on the comic strip by Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie opened at number two domestically, but bounced back to claim the top spot in its second weekend as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga crashed and burned. Despite its relatively soft $24 million domestic opening — by comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $146 million in its first weekend — the film’s budget of $60 million certainly worked in its favor.

The Garfield Movie defied poor reviews and braved competition from John Krasinski’s IF. The movie appears to have settled at a 37% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although audience reception is usually the key in these situations. The film holds a solid 80% audience score on RT, in addition to the B+ CinemaScore that it earned from the opening day crowds. Collider’s Matthew Donato was critical of star Chris Pratt’s voice performance in the titular role, noting that he “alters nothing about his delivery to become Garfield.”

Low Costs and a Lack of Competition Have Worked In 'The Garfield Movie's Favor

Pratt previously voiced the titular character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, as well as The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which grossed a combined total of over $650 million worldwide. Incidentally, each of these movies was reportedly made on budgets of either exactly $100 million or lower. Most recent animated hits — Migration, The Bad Guys, Trolls Band Together, Kung Fu Panda 4 — have been made on smaller budgets compared to what was the norm not too long ago.

The Garfield comic strip was previously adapted into two live-action/animation theatrical releases that grossed a combined total of nearly $350 million worldwide. Directed by Mark Dindal and also featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult, The Garfield Movie now has less than a week left until the arrival of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which will likely eat into its audience with a projected debut north of $100 million. Inside Out 2 will have around two weeks until Illumination drops Despicable Me 4 in July.

You can watch The Garfield Movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

