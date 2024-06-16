The Big Picture The Garfield Movie loses out to Pixar's Inside Out 2 at the box office but still becomes the top-grossing Garfield film ever.

The Garfield Movie falls short of the success of other animated films like Super Mario Bros. and Puss in Boots.

Critics may not love The Garfield Movie, but it's winning over audiences with a strong CinemaScore.

Sony’s The Garfield Movie had its claws clipped this weekend by Pixar’s Inside Out 2, both domestically and worldwide. The animated film suffered its biggest drop yet, but it managed to pass a major new global box office milestone, while also becoming the top-grossing Garfield movie of all time. Directed by Mark Dindal and featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular cat, The Garfield Movie had a relatively soft debut a few weeks ago but managed to make the most of a clear run in theaters.

The film has grossed just under $80 million domestically so far, and nearly $140 million from overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $217 million. The Garfield Movie has been playing in theaters across the world for over a month now. By comparison, Inside Out 2 generated nearly $300 million worldwide in its first three days alone. That being said, The Garfield Movie reportedly cost less than half — $60 million, as compared to Inside Out 2’s reported $200 million — to produce.

But despite the restrained spending on Sony’s part, The Garfield Movie didn’t come close to repeating the phenomenal success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year. Also featuring Pratt’s voice in the titular role, Super Mario Bros. made over $1.3 billion worldwide last year, against a reported budget of $100 million. The Garfield Movie also couldn’t match the global hauls of DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Kung Fu Panda 4; instead, it played in the same range as Migration, Trolls Band Together, and The Bad Guys.

'The Garfield Movie' Is Officially the Highest-Grossing Garfield Movie

Close

This weekend, The Garfield Movie became the top-grossing film based on the iconic comic strip by Jim Davis. It passed the $75 million lifetime domestic haul and the $208 million global haul of 2004’s Garfield: The Movie, which featured Bill Murray as the voice of the lazy, lasagna-loving cat. Released in 2006, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties grossed just $28 million domestically and concluded its global run with under $150 million. Each movie in the franchise has received poor reviews.

The Garfield Movie appears to have settled at a 36% “rotten” score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Matthew Donato writing in his review that the film “ditches Davis' deadpan approach and Garfield’s lethargic personality for conventional heist movie tropes jammed through a kiddie-friendly lens.” But kid's movies are usually critic-proof and rely mainly on audience response, which, in The Garfield Movie’s case, has been positive. It holds an 80% audience approval rating on RT, and debuted with a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. You can still watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

