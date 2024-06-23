The Big Picture The Garfield Movie struggles to hang on at the box office, with lackluster reviews and slim chances of hitting the $100 million milestone domestically.

Despite lower profits, the film cost less to produce compared to other animated hits.

The film, featuring Chris Pratt, is the highest-grossing Garfield movie.

The record-breaking performance of Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2 in the past 10 days meant that Sony’s The Garfield Movie continued taking hits as it entered its fifth week of release. Animated movies tend to have longer legs than most other films, but The Garfield Movie had a worryingly low opening and received particularly unenthusiastic reviews. The film grossed $3.6 million this weekend at the domestic box office, tying with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and taking its running total to $85 million. The chances of it passing the coveted $100 million milestone are growing slimmer by the day.

Internationally, the film has grossed $145 million so far, for a cumulative global haul of $230 million. While this might not seem like much in comparison to the over $700 million that Inside Out 2 grossed globally in just 10 days, The Garfield Movie cost less than half as much to produce. Inside Out 2 came with a reported $200 million price tag; The Garfield Movie, on the other hand, was reportedly produced on a relatively restrained budget of $60 million.

This is more in line with post-pandemic norms. In recent years, studios have been restricting the budgets of animated movies to under $100 million. While this has certainly increased profit margins, the impact on animators has been considerable. Recent hits such as Kung Fu Panda 4, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Migration, were all produced for less than $100 million. Even last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie cost around $100 million, and grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

'The Garfield Movie' Grossed Over $1 Billion Less Than 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Also featuring fan-favorite Chris Pratt, The Garfield Movie has made only a fraction of that amount. The film opened to poor reviews and appears to have settled at a 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Matthew Donato wrote that the movie “feels seventeen hours long, and lacks any pulse of life.” The movie will likely be driven out of theaters completely next week when Despicable Me 4 arrives stateside and joins Inside Out 2 in taking over the marketplace.

On the bright side, The Garfield Movie is the highest-grossing film based on Jim Davis’s iconic comic strip character. Two live-action/animation films were released around two decades ago, grossing a combined total of $350 million worldwide. Also featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult, The Garfield Movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

