The Big Picture The Garfield Movie continues to charm audiences worldwide, clawing its way up the international box office charts with a $49 million haul.

Chris Pratt's portrayal of Garfield has been a hit, particularly in Mexico and Germany, with upcoming debuts in key markets like the US, UK, and Japan.

Directed by Mark Dindal and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, this fur-raising adventure promises humor, heart, and plenty of catitude.

As it struts its stuff across the globe, The Garfield Movie from Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment continues to claw its way up the international box office charts. This past weekend, the film only saw a slight 28% drop, scratching up another $10.3 million. This brings its international kitty — admit it, folks, that was a good one — to a robust $49 million, and with only 60% of its market territory covered so far, this domestic pet still has plenty of room to roam overseas.

Chris Pratt, voicing the lasagna-loving feline, seems to have charmed the catnip out of viewers, particularly in Mexico, where the film bagged $1.9 million in its third weekend for a total haul of $15.3 million. In Germany, the movie's ticket sales dropped a mere 14% in its third frame, raking in $1.3 million and bringing its German total to $3.4 million. Other international markets like South Korea also added hefty chunks to the total, proving that everyone loves a bit of cattitude.

With over 8,800 screens purring along in 27 markets, The Garfield Movie is set for upcoming debuts in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UK, Indonesia, Australia, Poland, France, and Japan. These openings are expected to keep the international momentum going strong as the movie sets its sights on opening next week in the United States. Back at the litter box, the ensemble cast, which includes not only Pratt but also Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s street-savvy father Vic, along with Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Brett Goldstein, and Snoop Dogg, add a whole new layer of fun to the mix.

What's 'The Garfield Movie' About?

As for the plot? It’s a fur-raising adventure where Garfield, along with his sidekick Odie, voiced by Harvey Guillén, must swap their life of luxury for a risky, laughter-filled heist.

Directed by Mark Dindal and penned by the trio of Paul Kaplan, Mark Torgrove, and David Reynolds, the film is a neat blend of humor with heartfelt moments, all wrapped up in a story that promises more shenanigans than a cat chasing a laser pointer.

Set to open in the US on May 24, The Garfield Movie is preparing to leap from the international scene to American theaters, where it's expected to land on its feet — because what else would a cat do? Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and to find out if Garfield’s latest escapade will have you "feline" fine or if it turns out to be a "cat"-astrophe.

The Garfield Movie Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation

