The Big Picture The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt as the iconic feline, is a hit with audiences despite mixed critical reviews.

The film has raked in $91.1 million worldwide.

The film has raked in $91.1 million worldwide.

The Garfield Movie has found itself at number one at the domestic box office this four-day weekend. The franchise relaunch stars Chris Pratt, known for Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, as the titular feline, and finally made its domestic debut on May 24, 2024. Although Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment’s animated project received a Tomatometer score of 37% from critics, the film appears to be landing for audiences, with the film receiving a comfortable audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Mark Dindal of The Emporer’s New Groove and Chicken Little, the film sees everyone’s favorite Monday-hating ginger cat unexpectedly reunite with his long-lost father, a street cat that goes by the name of Vic, voiced by Samuel. L. Jackson. Garfield leaves his cozy life of domestic bliss behind and is whisked up into a bank robbery scheme. Pratt and L. Jackson are supported by Nicholas Hoult as Garfield’s owner John Arbuckle, Ving Rhames as Otto, Hannah Waddingham as Jinx, Brett Goldstein as Roland, Gregg Berger as canine pal Odie, and Snoop Dogg as the aptly named Snoop Cat. The film comes over a decade since 2004’s Garfield: The Movie, starring Bill Murray as the lasagna-loving cat.

What Has ‘The Garfield Movie’ Raked in at the Box Office This Weekend?

Domestically, The Garfield Movie has taken the lead this unexpectedly slow Memorial Day long weekend. The feature is projected to pull in a total of $31.8 million domestically for the four-day opening weekend, and $24.7 million for the three-day. From 4,035 locations, the film made $8.4 million on Friday, May 24, $8.225 million on Saturday, May 25, and is projected to earn $8.15 million on Sunday, May 26, and a further $7.1 million on Monday, May 27. The Garfield Movie has made $14 million internationally this weekend for $66.3 million cume. The global total through Sunday sits at $91.1 million.

24 additional international markets joined the fray this weekend, and are tracking the film 22% ahead of John Krasinski’s family-friendly feature IF for the same group at current exchange rates. Internationally, The Garfield Movie is playing in over 10,100 theaters across 51 total markets. The film is yet to be released in Indonesia (May 29), Australia (May 30), Poland (May 31), France (July 31), and Japan (August 16). Dindal’s latest animated feature is sitting fairly comfortably with audiences globally, having accelerated ahead of the action-fueled feature Furisoa: A Mad Max Saga to take the top spot domestically this Memorial Day weekend. Only time will tell whether the film will retain its box-office success as we move into summer’s cinema lineup.

