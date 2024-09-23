It’s been about four months since The Garfield Movie was theatrically released, which, by the way, did not receive many great reviews. Regardless, the animated film has made a name for itself on Netflix after only being added to the streamer over the weekend, according to ComicBook. The Garfield Movie was released in May 2024, and despite the negative reviews it got, it performed really well at the box office, earning four times more than its $60 million budget. Now, with the move on Netflix, its success extends into the streaming world, much to the delight of fans.

As seen on Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, The Garfield Movie is currently at the top, surpassing even recent Netflix hits like Uglies and Rebel Ridge, which come in second and third place, respectively. Others on the list behind Rebel Ridge include His Three Daughters, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, American Gangster, Trolls Band Together, Migration and Edge of Tomorrow.

The Garfield Movie, directed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds, is the sixth Garfield film adaptation. It stars Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character, and Samuel L. Jackson voices Vic, Garfield's estranged biological father. Other stars included in the Sony animated movie are Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

Was 'The Garfield Movie' A Box Office Hit?

At the end of June, about a month following the debut of The Garfield Movie, it quietly grossed $240 million, four times its budget. This may seem unremarkable to many who couldn’t help but compare it to Inside Out 2, which was also celebrated at the time for becoming the first film of 2024 to pass the $1 billion milestone globally. Still, The Garfield Movie was able to pass a significant milestone in overseas territories despite dropping out of the top five at the domestic box office then. It generated close to $90 million stateside, in addition to $150 million from overseas markets, for a collective earning of $240 million, though presently, it has grossed $257.2 million worldwide.

The Garfield Movie is streaming on Netflix.

