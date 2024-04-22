The Big Picture Chris Pratt's transformation into Garfield involved studying cats, meowing for months, and embracing the role with humor, he jokes in a new sneak peek.

The Garfield Movie is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, featuring a star-studded cast and a humorous heist plot.

The film follows Garfield on a wild adventure with his father Vic, played by Samuel L. Jackson, blending humor and heart in theaters soon.

After dominating the 2023 box office with his performance as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt is showing off his next big role. DiscussingFilm released a new teaser for The Garfield Movie X (formerly Twitter), in which Pratt talks about how he got into the headspace to play the iconic orange tabby cat. The teaser shows Pratt studying cats by spending time with rooms full of them, even mimicking their behavior by knocking glasses off a countertop and licking himself. He teases that he “literally just ate and napped” and “only spoke in meows for six months” before learning that the titular cat could indeed speak.

Following his success as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, Pratt has become a huge name in Hollywood, starring in major franchises such as Jurassic World, Mario, and Marvel, while also taking on roles in political thrillers and epic war dramas such as The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War for Prime Video. Similar to when he took on the role of Mario, the announcement that Pratt would voice Garfield was met with skepticism. However, this new teaser makes it clear that Pratt had a blast with the role and isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself if it means that joy carries over to the audience.

What Do We Know About 'The Garfield Movie'?



Recently, Fandango named The Garfield Movie one of the 10 most anticipated films of the summer, along with Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy, and more. Outside of Pratt as the titular kitty, the movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Brett Goldstein, Snoop Dogg, and more. The Garfield Movie has quietly cultivated one of the most impressive casts in any movie this year. Promotion for the film has been in full swing for the last several months, with a new trailer and posters showing off the beloved orange cat.

The film will follow Garfield (Pratt) on a wild outdoor adventure that leads him to an unlikely reunion with his father Vic (Jackson). Garfield and his friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) must leave their life of luxurious comfort and join Vic on a dangerous yet hilarious heist. The Garfield Movie will also debut exclusively in theaters before arriving on Netflix sometime after release. Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, The Emperor’s New Groove) was tapped to direct, and Paul Kaplan, Mark Torgrove, and David Reynolds penned the script.

The Garfield Movie will premiere in theaters on May 24. Tickets are on sale now and you can watch the sneak peek below.

The Garfield Movie Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation

