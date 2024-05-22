Everyone’s beloved orange tabby cat makes a return in The Garfield Movie. Based on the American comic strip by Jim Davis, Garfield first entered the world in 1978 along with his affable owner Jon Arbuckle and his canine companion Odie. Apart from his strikingly orange fur and silly facial expressions, Garfield is known for his many renowned traits - his adoring laziness, his sarcasm, and most notably, his love for lasagna. After spending years in print, Garfield quickly amassed popularity and became the worldwide face of several television shows and movies.

Marking a decade since the first Garfield movie in 2004, The Garfield Movie is set to hit theaters this Memorial weekend. Directed by Mark Dindal, the titular cat is voiced by Chris Pratt, who most recently lent his voice to another popular cartoon character in pop culture, Mario! Joined by a lineup of famous faces, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult, The Garfield Movie promises to take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we viewers relive the comedic chaos presented by our furry friend.

Here’s where you can catch The Garfield Movie this Memorial weekend.

The Garfield Movie Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

The Garfield Movie is set to premiere on Friday, May 24, 2024, making it the perfect weekend watch for families. Previously, the film was supposed to debut on February 16, 2024.

Also hitting the theaters this Friday is the highly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the leading role, the film tells the story of a young Furiosa who is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and finds herself in the great Biker Horde. Stuck between the Warlord Dementus and The Immortan Joe, Furiosa is left to her defenses as she struggles to survive in the heat and perils of the Wasteland.

Is 'The Garfield Movie' in Theaters?

The simple answer is yes! The Garfield Movie will be released exclusively in theaters. As for streaming, thanks to Sony’s deal with Netflix back in 2021, it’s highly likely that the movie will end up on Netflix once it’s already completed its theatrical window. Other Sony movies that have found their streaming fate on Netflix include Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Find Showtimes for 'The Garfield Movie'

Click on the links below to check the showtimes for The Garfield Movie at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Garfield Movie'

Sony Picture Entertainment released the trailer for The Garfield Movie on November 13, 2023. Amid a pouring rain, Garfield, first introduced as a little kitten, is left alone in a box in some dark alleyway. Across the road is a pizzeria, which Garfield crosses to and immediately spots Jon Arbuckle (Hoult) from outside the window, sitting all by himself with no one to share his pizza with. Not wanting to leave Garfield outside in the cold, Jon sneaks the kitten right in - only to realize that the cute little cat has a massive appetite for food.

Fast-forward to a couple of years later, Garfield is officially adopted by Jon. Instead of the adorable kitten audiences first saw early in the trailer, Garfield has now grown into a humongous chungus living with his doggy pal Odie. From the pains of taking a bath to meeting his street cat father Vic (Jackson), The Garfield Movie is a fun flick to watch this Memorial weekend.

What Is 'The Garfield Movie' About?

Image via Colombia Pictures.

Check out the official synopsis for The Garfield Movie:

“Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”

The Garfield Movie is not to be confused with the 2004 movie Garfield: The Movie, starring Bill Murray as Garfield. The latter follows Garfield who isn’t all too happy when Jon Arbuckle (Breckin Meyer) buys a second pet, a dog named Odie. However, when Odie mysteriously gets abducted, the lazy cat has no other choice but to save him. Two years later, Garfield: The Movie was succeeded by the 2006 Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, which is a loose remake of Mark Twain's 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper. The sequel takes Garfield and Odie all the way to the U.K. as Jon tries to propose to his girlfriend. But what Garfield doesn’t realize is that he has a much more regal and sophisticated twin, Prince XII, a cat who is chosen to inherit Lady Elanor’s estate. When a mix-up in the street causes Garfield and Prince XII to switch lives, Garfield gets first-row seats to a life of luxury in English royalty.

Other Animal Comedies Like 'The Garfield Movie' to Watch Next

For more movies featuring adorable pets with big personalities, check out the three films below.

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' (2022)

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile follows the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) as they pack their bags and move to New York City. However, young Josh (Fegley), has a hard time fitting in at this new school and getting along with his peers. A chance encounter with Lyle (Mendes), a singing crocodile, changes everything for Josh. On top of his impeccable singing, Lyle also enjoys taking baths and has a distinct appetite for caviar. As the two get close, their friendship is threatened when Josh’s neighbor, Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman) isn’t too happy with Lyle living in Josh’s attic. Against all odds, the Primms come together with Lyle’s owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), as they prove that family and friendship triumph over everything, and that life is always better when you have a crocodile that loves to sing to his heart’s content.

'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Secret Life of Pets takes its name literally. The moment pet owners leave their homes for their mundane routines, their lovable animals spend the rest of their days living their own lives. Taking center stage is Max (Louis C.K.), a Jack Russell Terrier who struggles to live together with rival dog Duke (Eric Stonestreet) as the two constantly butt it out for their owner’s affection. However, one fight leads to another, and the next thing they know, they get lost in the city. Navigating through the streets and alleys, Max and Duke encounter an eclectic group of street animals, including the adorably deranged bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart), who plans on getting revenge on the owners who abandoned them by forming his aggressive army of “Flushed Pets”. With the dogs left to their own canine instincts to get back home and return to their beloved owner.

'The Bad Guys' (2022)