Plenty of big-named actors got their start in horror, from Jennifer Aniston in Leprechaun to Kevin Bacon in Friday the 13th. A smaller number can claim a start in horror as a child, but that is just the case for Blade’s Stephen Dorff. Before he was the villainous vampire Deacon Frost, he was the demon-beset 12-year-old Glen in 1987’s The Gate. Tibor Takács’ PG-13 horror took cues from other lighter, scary classics like Gremlins and Critters, with the final product easing away from screenwriter Michael Nankin’s grittier first draft. That darker spirit remains, to a lesser extent, giving The Gate a grittier edge than other family horror movies, and making it a cult-classic demon flick, too.

‘The Gate’ Puts Kids in the Action While Keeping the Scares Fun

Making a kid-lead film that appeals to adults can be a tough ask, and even more so when it happens in horror. Directors have to walk a fine line between coddling and exploitation, with some films going too soft with it, causing the final product to come off boring. The Gate walks this precarious line about as close as any director should dare, with the young characters facing some pretty ferocious scares, and even becoming part of the horror themselves. The terror starts when young friends Glen and Terry (Louis Tripp) accidentally perform an intricate ritual to open a gate to hell, complete with a blood offering courtesy of an accidental cut. The insidious demons proceed to terrorize the suburban household, needing to fulfill further requirements to fully open the portal, including an animal sacrifice, and a following human sacrifice. With their parents out of town, Glen, his sister Alexandra (Christa Denton), and their friends must resist the demonic invasion into their home, and somehow close the eponymous gate.

One of the reasons The Gate is so much fun is that the young characters are believable while still being heroic. Glen’s friend Terry might know a little too much about demonic rituals thanks to his heavy metal record, but apart from that, they do exactly what kids would do. They try to find their dad’s gun, they read Bible verses to the demons (as one does), and they try to work together through their fear to save the day. Critics have pointed out that there is an element of family values in The Gate that comes through clearly without being too corny. It has that sort of suburban family unit feel that is quintessential ‘80s in a “sitcom family goes to hell” kind of way.

‘The Gate’ is an Underappreciated Special Effects Masterclass

Image via New Century Entertainment

When the action really gets underway, The Gate shines brilliantly with fun creature effects and some pretty disgusting gore too. The memorable demons were brought to life using a combination of stop-motion and forced perspective, with the final serpentine “demon lord” at the end being particularly impressive. There are swarms of bugs, demonic hands that attempt to pull Alexandra under a bed, and even an undead construction worker that “lives in the walls”. One of the most daring effects in this child-led film happens when the demons appear as Glen and Alexandra’s parents. Glen’s fake dad has him in his clutches, but the boy struggles out of his grasp and pushes his face away, causing the demon’s head to fall to the concrete with a sickening splat. And speaking of forced perspective, all of these wonderful effects came courtesy of Randall William Cook, who would later work on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Gate is a lighthearted horror flick that manages to be a fun family movie without being boring or cheesy. Takács delivers decent scares and awesome effects in a way that is brave for a child-lead story, but not exploitative in any way. Much more than just great effects, The Gate is led by strong, believable performances by Dorff and others, with a story that manages to thrill without being over the top. It is full of ‘80s nostalgia, with elements of heavy metal horror and teen party movies, but with the welcome addition of evil demons from hell. All told, The Gate is a fun ‘80s horror that kids can enjoy too, and an underappreciated gem that launched Stephen Dorff’s career.

The Gate Release Date April 21, 1987 Director Tibor Takács Cast Christa Denton , Stephen Dorff , Louis Tripp , Kelly Rowan , Jennifer Irwin , Deborah Grover , Ingrid Veninger , Linda Goranson , Scot Denton , Sean Fagan , Carl Kraines , Andrew Gunn , Andrew Gunn Runtime 86 minutes

The Gate is available to stream on Tubi in the US.

