Lionsgate has released the trailer for The Gateway, its upcoming gritty crime thriller starring Shea Whigham (American Hustle), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Frank Grillo (The Grey). The movie follows a social worker (Whigham) who gets caught in a gang war’s crossfire while trying to protect his clients.

The trailer presents us to Whigham’s Parker, a social worker who goes beyond his duty o try to keep his clients’ families together. That involves looking after Dahlia (Munn) and her daughter, especially after the child’s father gets out of jail and gets dangerously involved with a drug cartel. Faced with the dangers of getting in the way of drug dealers and robbers, Parker will have to choose how far he’s willing to go to protect a child that’s not related to him.

The Gateway also stars Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Jr., Taegen Burns, and Bruce Dern. Michele Civetta directs the film from a script she co-wrote with Alex Felix Bendaña and Andrew Levitas. The Gateway is only the second feature helmed by Civetta and a departure from her first project, Agony, a classic horror movie.

The Gateway is coming to selected theaters, Apple TV, and on VOD on September 3. The movie will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray on September 7. Check out The Gateway’s trailer and poster below:

Here’s The Gateway's official synopsis:

Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, and Frank Grillo star in this gritty, edge-of-your-seat crime-thriller. Whigham is Parker, a down-on-his-luck social worker who finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband. Can Parker save the family from the violent threat of the maniacal drug dealer and his crew, desperate to reclaim their priceless stash?

