Guy Ritchie’s Upcoming Film ‘The Gentlemen’ Releases New Character Posters

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting for Guy Ritchie to make another gangster movie since 2008’s RocknRolla. We’re finally getting our wish with Ritchie’s upcoming film The Gentlemen, which just unleashed a series of new character posters on Twitter that somehow has us more excited than we already were.

The plot centers around an American named Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who is looking to cash out a substantial marijuana empire he established in London. A typical gang of Ritchie miscreants begin clashing with each other in a series of schemes to take control of the enterprise. It’s been described as an action thriller in the same vein as Ritchie’s earlier films Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, which is objectively the best news ever.

The character posters showcase the impressive cast Ritchie has assembled for The Gentlemen, including McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Grant. I could write 2,000 words about Farrell’s poster alone, and another 1,000 specifically about his tracksuit. But in the interest of time, I’ll keep those thoughts to myself for now, and instead invite you to check out the character posters below. The Gentlemen is scheduled to be released on January 24.