‘The Gentlemen’ Clip Shows Guy Ritchie Returning to His Criminal Ways

STX Films has released the first clip from Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime movie The Gentlemen. The film follows an American expat (Matthew McConaughey) who has built a profitable marijuana business in London and is looking to cash out, which proves difficult with everyone in the underworld wanting a piece of the action.

In this clip, McConaughey explains why he wants out of the weed business and while he can’t go legit himself. It looks fun and serves as a reminder that Ritchie hasn’t made a crime movie since 2008’s RocknRolla, so this looks like a good return to form with a cast of colorful characters engaging in shady hijinks. I don’t know if it will measure up to the madcap energy of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels or Snatch., but I’m eager to see Ritchie back in the genre that launched his career, especially when you have an actor like McConaughey in the lead role who seems to relish his goofier roles that allow him to go big and broad.

Check out The Gentlemen clip below. The film opens January 24th, and also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Gentlemen: