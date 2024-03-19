The Big Picture The Gentlemen & Damsel dominate Netflix with impressive viewership numbers.

Millie Bobby Brown shines in Damsel, proving her ability to carry a fantasy film with strong lead performance & high viewership.

Irish Wish and Avatar: The Last Airbender also rank among Netflix's most-watched movies and series this week.

Netflix's streaming year is starting to heat up with some highly anticipated releases like Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) debuting earlier this month. They both debuted strongly, giving a lift to the streamer’s TV and film numbers. Now, in their second week, The Gentlemen and Damsel have retained their number-one spots on Netflix.

The Gentlemen, a spiritual successor to Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name, has reached 20.1 million views (134.2 million hours watched) in its first full week of release. The eight-episode crime action-comedy was released all at once on March 7 and impressively reached 12.2 million views in its first three days. That was more than good enough to stop Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has garnered 5.1 million views in four weeks of release. While the film The Gentlemen was based on was sadly a box office dud, the series has enjoyed some much-deserved critical praise. This is reflected in the sustained viewership. Hopefully, that means a Season 2 renewal isn't too far away.

Millie Bobby Brown Is No Damsel in Distress

Damsel, on the other hand, has been cruising on the star power of Brown, who’s currently filming the final season of Stranger Things. The fantasy film might have gotten mixed reviews, but its mixture of Ready or Not-vibes with your typical genre scope did offer a few stand-out moments. Particularly where Brown’s performance is concerned, the actress has proven she can be an enduring and fun lead in any role you put her in. Again, that’s reflected in Damsel’s numbers, which have now reached 50.8 million views (92.3 million hours watched) in its second week. It maintains the top spot despite stiff competition from Lindsay Lohan's new romantic comedy Irish Wish, which debuted this past weekend and, in its first three days, it has reached 19.5 million views.

‘The Gentlemen’ and ‘Damsel’ Have Great Legs

As The Gentlemen and Damsel enter their third week, they show no signs of slowing down. This week the new Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem is debuting on March 21, but it remains to be seen if that viewership will take away from The Gentlmen’s TV crown. The series benefits from the usual Ritchie charm, a brilliant cast featuring career-defining performances from Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, and a wonderful blend of absurd humor and great action. Then, when it comes to Damsel, the fantasy survival adventure has nothing to worry about, as there are no major Netflix original films to compete with for the rest of the month. While we wait to see who competes for the crown next, you can stream both The Gentlemen and Damsel on Netflix now.

Damsel 5 10 Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Robin Wright , Ray Winstone Millie Bobby Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Angela Bassett Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Studio Netflix

