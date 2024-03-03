In 2020, Guy Ritchie gave us a smashing black crime comedy in the form of The Gentlemen. And four years later, the cutting-edge filmmaker continues to tell that story in a series adaptation. Although The Gentlemen series is not a continuation of the film nor features its original characters and their arcs, it does explore the same crime landscape. The Netflix original spin-off series, written by Ritchie and Matthew Read of Peaky Blinders fame, tells the story of Eddie Horniman, who becomes the new Duke of Halstead after his father’s death and takes over his family business. When he discovers that behind the veneer of aristocracy, his father’s so-called “business” serves as a host (one of many) to Mickey Pearson’s cannabis empire, Eddie must take control of the operations or lose it to its treacherous investors who would stop at nothing to get Eddie out of the way.

While fans might be a tad disappointed at the film’s original cast not returning for the series, Ritchie has put together an equally intriguing ensemble of actors for Netflix’s The Gentlemen, as seen in the latest promos. As the show's landing gets closer, check out the eccentric, layered, and very colorful protagonists of Ritchie’s posh and perilous jungle in the all-new, slick, and darkly funny tale of England’s criminal underworld.

The Gentlemen 9 10 Eddie Horniman, Duke of Halstead, inherits large estate from father, unaware it fronts Pearson's drug empire. With no crime experience, he must take over the operation or lose the estate. Release Date March 7, 2024 Creator Guy Ritchie Cast Kaya Scodelario , Theo James , Daniel Ings , Ray Winstone Giancarlo Esposito , Vinnie Jones , Joely Richardson Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Theo James

Eddie Horniman

Close

The story’s pivotal character, Eddie, is the new Duke of Halstead, who inherits the title and the Halstead estate after his father’s death. Being his father’s second son, he naturally never expected to inherit anything. Instead, he made a name for himself as an army captain. But when his father dies, leaving everything to Eddie instead of his brother, Freddy, he has no choice but to accept the responsibility. While he gets comfortable in his father’s shoes, Eddie “The Duke” isn’t aware that his father’s whopping estate is host to the notorious cannabis mogul, Mickey Pearson’s drug empire, which he must protect from its investors. As the new landlord, Eddie finds himself head-to-head with the dangerous parties involved in the business, especially career criminal Bobby Glass, and his daughter Susie, and the peculiar politics of the gangs. Although he sets out to save his family business from criminals, Eddie himself gets seduced by the thrill of the underworld until things begin to go out of hand.

Divergent star Theo James plays the lead role of Eddie Horniman “The Duke.” The English actor gained the most recognition as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent trilogy, followed by the voice of Hector in Castlevania Seasons 2 through 4. He also starred in Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars, and the sci-fi film Archive. Besides films, James has played several major roles in several television series, most notably in Golden Boy, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Sanditon, the latter of which he also produced. His work in The White Lotus Season 2 earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Kaya Scodelario

Susie Glass

Image via Netflix

Susie Glass “The Boss”, the daughter of Bobby Glass, manages her father’s criminal organization, which also includes overseeing the Halstead estate’s drug business. A fine balance of “sophistication and sophistry”, she is effortlessly stylish, in both her image and attitude, sardonic and steely, quite like her father, who can navigate all strata of society, from underground boxing games to elite social gatherings. When she initially meets Eddie, they set off on the wrong foot, but she quickly begins to see potential in the young enterprising landlord. A rational and ambitious woman, Susie develops a rapport with him, which she believes will go a long way in setting her priorities straight.

British actress and The Maze Runner star, Kaya Scodelario plays Susie Glass. She first gained prominence for her portrayal of Effy Stonem in the British teen comedy series, Skins, which earned her two Golden Nymph nominations. Her success with Skins was followed by the lead role in The Maze Runner trilogy, and notable roles in films like Wuthering Heights, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Crawl, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and shows like Spinning Out and The Pale Horse. Scodelario is next set to appear in a main role in the upcoming TV series, Senna.

Daniel Ings

Freddy Horniman

Image via Netflix

Freddy is Eddie’s older brother and shows every trait of “the liability.” As the first/older son, he should be the logical heir to the Halstead estate, but he is not. Because Freddy always expected to inherit everything from his father, he never made a life for himself, which naturally put him on a path of squandering. If there’s an opposite of the Midas touch, Freddy boasts it all. From living an impulsive and reckless life, infused with cocaine, to his frivolous attempts at unprofitable business ventures, the Halstead offspring is a far cry from his younger brother. When Freddy learns that Eddie has inherited it all, leaving him for scraps, it rouses a mad monster in him, pushing his recklessness to a dangerous level. But with the latest criminal involvement in their lives, Freddy begins to use his madness a little more creatively.

English stage and screen actor, Daniel Ings stars as Freddy Horniman. He is most recognized for his role as Luke Curran in the sitcom Lovesick and as Andrew Wilson in the CBS procedural, Instinct. Ings also had prominent roles in Psychoville, The Crown, Sex Education, and I Hate Suzie. He recently starred in the MCU’s The Marvels, as the Kree scientist Ty-Rone.

Ray Winstone

Bobby Glass

Image via Netflix

The “Homme d’affaires,” Bobby Glass, Susie’s father, is a career criminal and owner of an industrial cannabis empire. A hardened East Ender, Bobby lives by a set of strict principles and his “finely-honed cunning instinct.” By using his intelligence and business smarts, he struck deals with the asset-rich but cash-poor aristocrats who were desperate for liquid funds, where he turned their vast estates into a front for his cannabis business, quite like Mickey Pearson. Though currently incarcerated, Bobby continues to live life king-size, while closely monitoring his daily business operations, with his daughter, Susie, overseeing all activities.

BAFTA-nominated stage, film, and television actor Ray Winstone stars as Bobby Glass. In his acting career spanning five decades, the English actor has been known for portraying “hard man” characters. Winstone has worked with prolific filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese and starred in their films, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and The Departed, respectively. His other notable works in films include Sexy Beast, Ripley’s Game, Cold Mountain, Beowulf, Hugo, and MCU’s Black Widow. On television, he is best known for his roles in Robin of Sherwood, Vincent, Great Expectations, and Ice. Winstone is next set to appear in the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy film, Damsel and the crime biopic, Sabini.

Giancarlo Esposito

Stanley Johnston

Image via Netflix

Aka Uncle Stan “The American”, Stanley Johnston is an exceptionally wealthy American businessman with a sizable meth empire. However, Uncle Stan is not your garden-variety meth dealer and distributor. He is extremely sophisticated and passionate about the history, architecture, iconography, and everything surrounding the British aristocracy. He emulates that in his own taste and lavish lifestyle; from retaining a manservant to socializing with the crème-de-la-crème of society and frequenting the most exclusive gentlemen’s club in London. But his classiness can’t be mistaken for his lack of agenda in the Halstead empire. His newfound interest in the young and enterprising new Duke of Halstead is a well-planned investment that could help him secure a substantial chunk of Bobby Glass’s business empire.

Emmy-nominated Breaking Bad star, Giancarlo Esposito stars as Uncle Stan, in a role that is sure to remind fans of his character of Gustavo Fring in the critically acclaimed AMC series. The screen and stage actor earned several nominations and awards for portraying the Chilean-American entrepreneur and major narcotics distributor in the American Southwest. His character, which he reprised for the spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul, earned him widespread acclaim and recognition. Esposito is also known for playing noteworthy roles in Godfather of Harlem, The Mandalorian, The Boys, and the hit Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. Among his film roles, some of his most notable works include Malcolm X, The Usual Suspects, Ali, Okja, and Coda. Among a long list of upcoming projects, Esposito will next appear in the AMC series, Parish and Netflix’s The Residence, Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic, Megalopolis, and Ti West’s MaXXine.

Joely Richardson

Lady Sabrina

Image via Netflix

“The Matriarch” of the family, Sabrina Horniman, aka Lady Sabrina, is Eddie and Freddy’s mother is the Dowager Duchess of Halstead. Upstanding, honest, and refined, but also has the classic mannerisms of a matriarch. But her resolute persona is a mere façade on her scandalous past and her offensive humor quotient which her family is unaware of. She is usually the smartest person in the room and that’s why she seems to be very concerned about Eddie’s involvement with the criminal world.

Golden Globe-nominated Joely Richardson stars as Sabrina Horniman. She gained great recognition for her role as Julia McNamara in FX’s Nip/Tuck, followed by notable roles in the fourth season of The Tudors, Emerald City, The Blacklist, and The Sandman. Among her film roles, Richardson is best known for her work in 101 Dalmatians, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Snowden, and Color Out of Space. She is next set to star in the upcoming British historical series, Renegade Nell.

Vinnie Jones

Geoff Seacombe

Image via Netflix

Employed as “The Gamekeeper” of Halstead Manor, Geoff Seacombe does more than just gamekeeping. As the unwaveringly loyal employee of the Hornimans, Geoff knows the ins and outs of the family, and their business, and keeps an eye on everything that walks on, around, and across the estate grounds. He takes great pride in his position within the family and, despite his stoic and distant disposition, he cares for the family, including the boys. So, when he sees Eddie grappling with criminal involvement in the family’s business, Geoff becomes his support system and guide.

Guy Ritchie’s long-time collaborator and British footballer-turned-actor, Vinnie Jones stars as Geoff. Following his breakthrough debut in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Jones starred in the follow-up film, Snatch, which also met with widespread acclaim. His other noteworthy film projects include Swordfish, Gone in 60 Seconds, Mean Machine, and X-Men: The Last Stand. In television roles, Jones has appeared in Elementary, The CW’s Arrow, Galavant, ABC’s Deception, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Jones has also participated in Celebrity Big Brother 7 and The Masked Singer Australia.

Supporting Cast

Close

