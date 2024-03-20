Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's 'The Gentlemen'.

A spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, Netflix’s The Gentlemen follows a new story with a similar setting and themes derived from the film. Led by Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, Ritchie’s Netflix series follows a fast-paced narrative and an interesting set of characters, each of whom contributes to the chaos of the events that transpire over the course of eight episodes. The series follows James in the shoes of Edward “Eddie” Horniman, a military man who discovers himself in an unexpected position after inheriting a massive estate from his father and, with it, the title of the Duke of Halstead.

The position of responsibility forces Eddie to cross paths with Scodelario’s Suzie Glass, the daughter of the criminal kingpin Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). From there, the action comedy series follows the duo tackling some dangerous situations (and people) to emerge at the top of the food chain. Particularly, The Gentlemen’s ending leaves the audience on a curious note regarding the fate of the main characters who remain at the center of action in Netflix’s latest series.

Why Does Gospel John Spare Eddie and Freddy?

The rift between Eddie and Suzie reaches its zenith when, feeling stabbed in the back by Eddie for getting involved with Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito), Suzie ends up informing Gospel John (Pearce Quigley) about the truth of the circumstances that led to his brother Tommy Dixon’s (Peter Serafinowicz) death. With his cavalry behind his back, early in the final episode, Gospel John marches toward Halstead Manor to seek vengeance from Eddie and Freddy. However, at this point, Suzie remains unaware of the meeting between Eddie and her father, Bobby.

Eddie did approach Stanley under the guise of seeking his assistance to get out of the association with Bobby. In return for the names of all the other lords who are on Bobby’s payroll, Stanley promises Eddie that his family will be allowed to walk away when he takes over. However, although initially Eddie’s intention may be to seek Stanley’s help, the revelation of Stanley’s various ploys against Bobby may have forced Eddie to rethink his allegiance. In the end, Eddie chooses to align with Bobby and ends up offering Stanley a fake list of names. But by the time Suzie realizes her mistake, she had already set off the menace named Gospel John.

Intervening at the right time, Bobby helps salvage the situation and saves Eddie and his family from the wrath of Gospel John. At the end of The Gentlemen, before Eddie can be allowed to exit the partnership, Bobby Glass tasks Eddie and Suzie with one final job after asking them to set aside their problems with each other. Bobby pretends that he wishes to sell his business and retire, finally. Eddie and Suzie must find prospective buyers who are willing to bid for Bobby’s empire. The initial list of prospects includes American businessman Stanley Johnston, Columbian cartel representative Mercy Moreno (Martha Millan), and Russian mafia representative Peter Spencer-Forbes (Joshua McGuire).

Eddie Makes a Shocking Choice in Episode 8 of 'The Gentlemen'

However, an unexpected twist comes at this point in The Gentlemen in the form of Eddie’s decision to create an association, involving all the other aristocrats, that would buy Bobby’s business. Before making the decision to get fully involved in Bobby’s business, Eddie had already started enjoying the thrill of a life stowed away from the eyes of the public. Finally, a conversation with Freddy, who always fails at doing what Eddie manages to do effortlessly, reinforces Eddie’s belief in his potential, making him choose the path less traveled by the previous dukes of Halstead. To manage the remaining portion of the funds required for the bid, Eddie also offers a partnership to Suzie and Henry Collins. With enough funds to place a competitive bid, Eddie and Suzie also contend with others for the possession of Bobby Glass’s business empire.

Bobby Glass Was Silently Laying the Path for Eddie and Suzie

In Episode 8, “The Gospel According to Bobby Glass,” Eddie and Suzie end up losing the bid to Stanley initially, despite their best efforts. However, Eddie still has some tricks up his sleeve. He decides to remove all the competitors from the race, one by one. At first, he uses his association with Collins to track down the location of the illegal money safely kept by Stanley for the deal with Bobby. After turning in the information about Stanley’s illegal wealth to the government and putting him in prison, Eddie then focuses on removing the other competitors by pitting them against each other. He suggests to Mercy that she could win the bid if Spencer is removed from the equation, and when Spencer is killed by Mercy, Eddie sends Collins to take care of Mercy, leaving only Collins, who’s handled by Eddie himself, later in the finale.

Before Eddie can revel in the pride of executing a masterful plan, Bobby reveals his true intentions to Eddie and Suzie. In the final moments of The Gentlemen, Bobby informs Eddie and Suzie that he never intended to give up the business, and the entire plan was focused on making Eddie and Suzie more invested in his business. Earlier in the season, Bobby had told Suzie that he would have to chop off Eddie’s head if he did not change his mind about exiting the business. Thankfully, by the end of the entire bidding war that raged, as Bobby planned, Eddie no longer wanted to get out and was more involved than before. By the end of The Gentlemen, Eddie fully embraces his criminally-stained associations with Bobby and Suzie. To put a stamp on his choice, he kills Henry Collins himself despite Suzie's offer to help.

‘The Gentlemen’ Season 1 Finale Hints at More Stanley Johnston in the Future

The Gentlemen’s ending sets up an interesting future for Eddie and Suzie where they must now build and expand the empire of Bobby Glass with most of the competitors out of the way. Clearly, Glass had been running a tight ship with Eddie and Suzie unknowingly executing his plans. However, Guy Ritchie saves one final twist for last when it’s revealed that Stanley Johnston has ended up in the same lavish prison controlled by Bobby Glass. Throughout Season 1, Stanley and Bobby never meet each other, although Stanley actively tries to take over Bobby's empire.

Until the very end, it appears that Stanley, who seemed to be invincible until his arrest, has been removed from the pecking order, quite easily. However, the pre-credits scene shows that Stanley Johnston will continue to yield influence in the future as well. In the final moments of the Netflix series, the two criminal gangsters are seen preparing for a delicious meal, hinting at a business association that may be explored in Season 2.

