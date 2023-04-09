In the mid-1990s, the cinematic world was hugely successful. The industry was thriving with Hollywood producing record-breaking blockbusters like James Cameron's Titanic and indie flicks regularly hitting cult status like Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Across the pond in the United Kingdom, romantic comedies were the order of the day. The films of Richard Curtis, such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and, later, Notting Hill, set the standard in British cinema. However, the success of the crime genre in the United States had been noticed in Britain, with one man about to change British cinema forever. Crime movies had long been a part of the British film scene, but with the power of comedy too much to alter, the two would have to be combined.

After meeting Michael Vaughn, who had experience working in Los Angeles, an unknown director named Guy Ritchie would write and direct his first feature film with Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. After finding the perfect balance between the gritty crime genre of the US and the witty comedic tongue of British movies of the time, the film was a raging success. After subsequent hits with Snatch and Revolver, Ritchie would become embedded within cinema's illustrious history.

Ritchie broke away from the crime genre and gave us King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the 2019 Aladdin live-action remake. He would return to British crime-comedy with The Gentlemen. The film made $115 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $22 million. The movie’s popularity and franchise potential are what led to the upcoming Netflix series. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

As of yet, there is no guaranteed release date for the series. With production only beginning in November 2022, we will likely not get a release date for a while and may even have to wait until 2024 for the launch. Guy Ritchie is a busy man and is currently working on other projects, such as the live-action remake of Hercules, meaning production may take longer than if that were not the case.

It has been confirmed that Ritchie has only co-written the script for the pilot with Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders), with his directorial talent only gracing the opening two episodes. This may come as a slight disappointment for Ritchie fans, but rest assured, his style will be felt throughout the whole series, and his reduced activity in production may lead to a quicker release date. We’ll have to wait and see.

Is There A Trailer For The Gentlemen Series?

There has yet to be a trailer for the upcoming show. Unfortunately, there may be some time before one finally drops, given the lack of a release date, although some consider the first film a sort of trailer or taster of what to expect when the series finally airs.

What Is The Gentlemen Series About?

Originally pitched as a television series by Ritchie, Netflix had proposed a film that is more suited to the narrative, which suggests that we get a plot similar to the movie, given the original intention for a television series.

The plot synopsis for the series reads:

"The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?"

There is a mention in the series synopsis of Mickey Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar), so there is potential for the great actor to reprise his role in some capacity in the series. Many film fans would want to know what happened to Mickey Pearson since he escaped in the original, but this may not occur with McConaughey's name not officially on the cast list, this may not happen. The spin-off follows the same lineage as the original film, all while going in its own direction and simply paying homage to the great work that came before it. This theory would seem plausible when one also considers the confirmed cast list.

Who Are the Cast of The Gentlemen Series?

One of the film's most successful elements was its ensemble cast, with Ritchie and the production team pulling together some acting powerhouses to create the crime comedy. The likes of the aforementioned Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Hugh Grant (Love Actually) and Jeremy Strong (Succession) are won't play significant roles in the show.

Many fans will be desperate to see these characters return, and although none have announced they will be reprising their roles, it has also not been announced that they won't be. The confirmed cast list for the series includes Theo James (Divergent) as Eddie Halstead, Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) as Susie Glass, Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) as Lady Sabrina, Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) as Geoff Seacombe and Daniel Ings (The Crown) as Freddy Halstead. When talking about the upcoming series, Ritchie referenced them, saying the following:

I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I’m excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.

Where Can I Watch The Gentleman Movie?

If you haven’t seen the film, The Gentlemen came out in 2019 and is what led to the upcoming spin-off series. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes -- including bribery and blackmail -- from shady characters who want to steal his domain.

