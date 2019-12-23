The New ‘The Gentlemen’ Trailer Is Catnip for Guy Ritchie Fans

0

The new trailer for The Gentlemen, the upcoming crime-comedy from writer/director Guy Ritchie, is scored to Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring,” from his Four Seasons suite. But it just as well could’ve been scored to Elton John‘s “The Bitch Is Back.” Because after a sojourn in the big-budget remake wilderness (Sherlock Holmes, Aladdin), Ritchie (in this case, “the bitch”) is back with a crackerjack caper full of scenery-chewing actors having the most fun of their lives, deliciously written monologues evoking all kinds of imagery, and gut-punching action. If you’re into Ritchie’s earlier crime films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels or Snatch, this trailer will play like gangbusters for you.

Matthew McConaughey plays the kingpin of a weed empire in London — which is to say, he’s got a target on his back from everyone trying to get a piece of his green pie, including Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, Eddie Marsan, and Henry Golding blasting away at everyone with an uzi and a cockney accent (which is a look I am here for). As such, The Gentlemen blasts off with rollicking double-crosses, threats, shady boys doing shady things, shoot-outs, and McConaughey insisting that he is the king of the jungle. If you’re into STXfilms’ brand of original mid-budget star-driven genre pictures, ya simply gotta see The Gentlemen. Here’s hoping Ritchie’s return to familiar themes plays as fun in feature form as it does as a trailer.

Check out the new trailer for The Gentlemen below, followed by its official synopsis. The Ritchie flick comes to theatres January 24, 2020. For more, check out a clip from the film, some new character posters, and an interview with Golding.