Rumor has it that The Gentlemen is making a grand return for its highly anticipated second season. Fans of the hit series should brace themselves for a new chapter that promises to ramp up the intrigue and plot twists that made the first season such a huge hit. In the new season, Eddie Horniman finds himself deep in the world of Britain’s criminal elite once again. As he steps into his father’s shoes and explores the empire hidden beneath the charming facade, Eddie faces a tangled web of complex characters — each with their own agendas. Although specifics on the second season are still being kept under wraps, speculation based on a few interviews with cast members suggests some interesting developments.

Expect relationships to get even more complex, especially between Eddie and Susie, and get ready for the empire to reach new heights. With Theo James and Kaya Scodelario leading the cast and Guy Ritchie returning as director, Season 2 promises to be an exciting blend of action, comedy, and suspense — just like the first season. So, without further ado, let's dive into everything we know so far, including sneak peeks, cast updates, and what you can expect from the highly anticipated show, The Gentlemen season 2.

When Is 'The Gentlemen' Season 2 Coming Out?

On August 14th, Netflix officially announced that The Gentlemen is returning for a second season. While we don't have an official release date, we can confirm that the new season will consist of eight episodes, just like the first season. Additionally, rumors indicate that filming may have already begun, with the season expected to debut in 2025.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Gentlemen' Season 2?

Currently, there isn’t an official trailer for The Gentlemen Season 2, as trailers usually drop closer to the season’s premiere. Keep an eye on Collider for the latest updates on trailer releases and more news about the upcoming season.

What Is 'The Gentlemen' Season 2’ About?

The Gentlemen centers on Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who unexpectedly becomes the Duke of Halstead and inherits a grand country estate following the death of his father. However, his prestigious title comes with a hidden secret: an illegal weed operation managed by the powerful Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her criminal father, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). Despite his initial reluctance to engage in the criminal world, Eddie is soon drawn into its depths and forms an unforeseen partnership with Susie. Together, they navigate the disloyal terrain of the UK and Europe’s most dangerous families, solidifying their control over the extensive Glass weed empire by the end of Season 1.

What Happened in the Last Season of 'The Gentlemen'?

The previous season starts with the disappearance of the 12th Duke of Halstead, which brings the family together to read his will. Traditionally, the estate—which includes properties in France and a dairy farm—would pass to Freddy (Daniel Ings), the Duke’s eldest son. However, the will shocks everyone by naming Eddie as the new inheritor. The choice came with a calculated decision, as Freddy’s severe cocaine addiction and millions of debt to dangerous individuals like Tommy Dixon (Peter Serafinowicz) and his brother John "The Gospel" Dixon (Pearce Quigley) would likely have led to the estate’s downfall.

Who Stars in 'The Gentlemen' Season 2?

In the upcoming second season, the core cast will make their return! Theo James will take on his role in the criminal underworld as Eddie Horniman, now the Duke of Halstead. Kaya Scodelario will return as Susie Glass, the formidable leader of the illegal weed operation, while Ray Winstone returns as her criminal father, Bobby Glass. And of course, Daniel Ings is back as Freddie Horniman, Eddie’s brother.

Who Is Making 'The Gentlemen' Season 2?

The Gentlemen Season 2 is produced by the same team as the first season. Guy Ritchie, known for his exceptional storytelling, will return as the director. Ritchie will team up with Matthew Read to co-write the new season, promising to bring back the creative vision and tone established in the first season.

Peaky Blinders (2014)

Peaky Blinders has captured the attention of many with its phenomenal portrayal of a notorious gang led by Thomas Shelby, played by Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. Set in Birmingham in 1919, the show revolves around the Peaky Blinders, named after their razor blade-embedded caps, as they assert their dominance in the local underworld through illegal betting, protection rackets, and black market operations. The series is well-known for its intricate characters, amazing cinematography, and its replica of the gritty world of post-World War I England.

'Boardwalk Empire' (2010)

Set in Atlantic City during the 1920s Prohibition era, Boardwalk Empire is a critically acclaimed drama that brings this turbulent period to life. At the heart of the show is Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, played by Steve Buscemi, a powerful political figure who rules both as the city's treasurer and a key player in the criminal underworld. With alcohol being illegal, Nucky dives into the "underground" liquor trade, leading him into some dangerous alliances.

Narcos is a critically acclaimed show based on a real-life drama dealing with the cocaine cartels and the clash between criminals and law enforcement. The series follows the notorious and famous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, portrayed by Wagner Moura, whose massive cocaine empire is known all around the world.

The story is told through the eyes of Steve Murphy, played by Boyd Holbrook, a determined DEA agent sent to Colombia with the mission to capture and ultimately take down Escobar. As Murphy navigates the dangerous world of drug trafficking, viewers get a front-row seat to the intense and bloody conflict between Escobar’s cartel and the reckless forces trying to bring him to justice.

