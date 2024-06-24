The Big Picture Kaya Scodelario teases a potential Season 2 of The Gentlemen, and discusses what she'd want from future episodes.

Scodelario emphasizes the importance of maintaining quality in a potential second seasons, wanting to do justice to the characters.

Fans can remain hopeful for more episodes of The Gentlemen, though Netflix has not yet officially renewed the series.

With The Gentlemen receiving rave reviews and significant Emmy buzz, fans are eagerly speculating about a potential second season. During the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night, Perri Nemiroff sat down with Kaya Scodelario to discuss the show’s success and the possibility of returning for another season. The Gentlemen, a Netflix series created by Guy Ritchie and spun off from the movie of the same name, was a huge success with its blend of crime, drama, and dark humor. The show follows Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who inherits a cannabis empire along with his father's estate, thrusting him into the world of British aristocracy and crime.

In the series, Scodelario shines as Susie Glass, Eddie’s partner in navigating the underworld. When asked about the possibility of a second season, Scodelario laughed and replied, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. I will say that Theo and I have discussed it. I think we both would be excited to take these characters on a slightly different journey.”

She emphasized the importance of maintaining the show’s quality, adding:

“I don’t think either of us would want to do a second season if we didn’t feel as though we were doing justice to our characters and taking them on a whole new adventure, something equally as exciting and interesting but even kind of bigger and better. That’s really important to us. If that can happen, great. I think we’d be down.”

Kaya Scodelario Wants to Make More of 'The Gentlemen'

Image via Netflix

Scodelario expressed enthusiasm about continuing Susie’s journey, especially her complex relationship with her father. She told Nemiroff:

“The relationship with the dad is very interesting. On one hand, she can be extremely vulnerable around him, on the other, he’s holding her back. There is a little bit of animosity there, and I’d like to explore that a little bit more. Because I think that’s quite an honest reflection of parental relationships. They aren’t storybook perfect. They are always complicated, if not more so. The person who has known you your entire life is usually the one that infuriates you the most."

She’s particularly interested in Susie gaining her father’s respect on her own terms, and what that dynamic would look like. “I would be interested to see her gaining his respect, but on her terms as opposed to his, and what that looks like, and what she battles with him,” Scodelario added.

While there’s no official confirmation of a second season yet, the enthusiasm from the cast and the strong reception from audiences make it a strong possibility. With Scodelario and James eager to dive deeper into their characters and explore new adventures, fans can remain hopeful for more episodes of The Gentlemen.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Gentlemen. You can watch the series now on Netflix and don't miss Nemiroff's full conversation with Scodelario here at Collider!

Watch on Netflix