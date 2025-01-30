Last year, The Gentlemen made waves on Netflix and was one of the streamer's most popular new hits, but we won't be getting any more of the series this year. Deadline is reporting that fans will need to keep an eye on a spring 2025 Season 2 production start, which will mean a significant wait for more after the March 2024 Season 1 debut, which is down to creator, director and EP Guy Ritchie’s busy schedule. It adds that the series isn't expected to debut on the streamer any earlier than 2026, which is disappointing news for those of us who like gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes in old money England.

In August, Netflix confirmed that the show, which starred Theo James and the terrific Kaya Scodelario as two upper crust Brits caught up in a mixture of crime, aristocracy, drug trafficking and murder, would be returning for a second season, saying that they "are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."

Kaya Scodelario Wanted More 'The Gentlemen'

Image via Netflix

Last year, following the conclusion of the first season, Scodelario said there was nothing concrete in the works as it came to reprising her role as Susie Glass, but did admit she'd want to do something worthwhile, saying, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. I will say that Theo and I have discussed it. I think we both would be excited to take these characters on a slightly different journey.”

She then added that maintaining the quality of the show was the most important aspect of coming back, as she didn't want to dilute the quality of what came before, which is a perfectly understandable and admirable point to make:

“I don’t think either of us would want to do a second season if we didn’t feel as though we were doing justice to our characters and taking them on a whole new adventure, something equally as exciting and interesting but even kind of bigger and better. That’s really important to us. If that can happen, great. I think we’d be down.”

The Gentlemen Season 2 heads into production later this year. You can watch the entirety of the first season now on Netflix.