With The Gentlemen Season 2 gearing up for production, Theo James has promised fans that the upcoming season will be "bigger and darker" than its predecessor. The actor, who leads Netflix’s hit adaptation of Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, is set to reprise his role as Eddie Halstead when filming begins this spring, and speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, James made it clear that he and Ritchie have no intention of simply rehashing what made the first season so successful.

"We start Season 2 of The Gentlemen [in the spring], which is bigger and darker than Season 1. I really wanted to — and so did [creator] Guy [Ritchie] — make sure that we evolve the show, and that is the intention. As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially."

In August, Netflix confirmed that the show, which starred James alongside the terrific Kaya Scodelario as two upper crust Brits caught up in a lethal cocktail of crime, aristocracy, drug trafficking and murder, would be returning for a second go around, adding that they "are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."

That does, however, mean that we won't get the series until at least 2026, in no small part down to creator, director and EP Guy Ritchie’s busy schedule, which means a long wait for more gun-toting chickens.

Is 'The Gentlemen' Worth Watching?

The fast-paced storytelling and casting choices of The Gentlemen on Netflix put it on a level that, arguably, exceeded the big-budget film Ritchie helmed pre-Pandemic. Collider's Nate Richard loved it, giving it 9/10 and hailing how the story was expanded upon.

While adapting a film into a television show hasn’t always worked out before, The Gentlemen is the perfect example of improving an already perfectly good movie by expanding on it to tell a new, and even better, story. The Netflix series has all the things that fans of Ritchie could want but also feels accessible to those who aren’t quite familiar with the auteur. It’s bloody, foul-mouthed, fast-paced, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Gentlemen Season 2 as it heads into production later this year. You can watch the entirety of the first season now on Netflix.