As per Variety, the hit Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on the 2019 movie of the same name, is getting a second season. This follows the enormous success of the first season, which dealt beautifully with an entire cast upheaval from the movie, with an entirely new tale told in the same realm as the original. Ritchie is, of course, set to return at the helm, with both heartthrob Theo James and the alluring Kaya Scodelario set to reprise their roles as Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass. Ritchie's co-writer, Matthew Read, is also set to return to pen the confirmed eight episodes.

Currently, any news regarding plot and cast is unknown, although excitement will still be sky-high about the return of this foul-mouthed, edge-of-your-seat series. Speaking to Variety, Netflix UK’s content VP said:

"With its gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes, ‘The Gentlemen’ was a huge hit with audiences in 2024. Not really a surprise as Guy Ritchie remains one of the industry’s most iconic creators telling authentically British stories with his signature swagger, grit and wit. We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."

Kaya Scodelario Confirmed to Collider She Wanted More of 'The Gentlemen'

During a previous episode of Collider Ladies Night, Perri Nemiroff sat down with Scodelario to talk all things The Gentlemen, and in doing so uncovered the precursor to this exciting Netflix announcement. Whilst discussing the potential of a second outing, Scodelario mentioned how she and co-star James had already given it some thought, noting, "I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. I will say that Theo and I have discussed it. I think we both would be excited to take these characters on a slightly different journey." The actress behind Glass added just how pivotal Ritchie's quality would be to a second season, saying:

"I don’t think either of us would want to do a second season if we didn’t feel as though we were doing justice to our characters and taking them on a whole new adventure, something equally as exciting and interesting but even kind of bigger and better. That’s really important to us. If that can happen, great. I think we’d be down."

As updates regarding The Gentlemen Season 2 are revealed, such as cast and plot information, make sure to stay tuned to Collider. Currently, you can watch all episodes of Season 1 on Netflix.

