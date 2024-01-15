The Big Picture Director Guy Ritchie brings his signature blend of crime drama and British humor to the small screen with The Gentlemen, a spin-off series of his acclaimed movie.

The series follows Eddie Halstead, who inherits his father's estate and must navigate the dangerous British criminal underworld to protect it.

Ritchie expresses his love for longform storytelling in TV, allowing him to delve deeper into characters and storylines than he can in a two-hour film. He hints at future TV projects as well.

Back in the 90s director Guy Ritchie seamlessly blended crime drama with British humor to create the masterpiece called Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, which shot him to instant fame. Over the years, he has given us movies across genres, but perhaps his work in the gritty one excites the fans most, and soon they’ll have more of it with his upcoming series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of his movie of the same name starring Theo James.

Now to hype fans further, a new look has been teased by Empire Magazine. The image gives us a good look at James as Eddie Halstead, a “soldier turned aristocrat.” James looks every bit the part and while the image doesn’t give away much we do get the sense of the stern and compelling character he’s going to play.

Guy Ritchie was Able to Experiment with Long Form Storytelling

The story follows Eddie, who inherits his father’s estate and will have to go toe to toe with the British criminal underworld to keep it safe. While it's understood the series shares the same universe as its namesake movie, any plot details are tightly kept under wraps. Nonetheless, in the accompanying interview Ritchie gave a peak of his creative process and the joy of long-format storytelling that TV allows “You’re allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition,” he says. “A lot of it I just write on the day according to who’s there and what feels organic, spontaneous, and fun.”

Image via Empire Magazine

The series will have a completely new set of characters which the director certainly loved creating as he also wrote the pilot episode and executive produced the series, “Once you’ve created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours,” he says. Further teasing, “I like the world of longform, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV.”

Along with James, the series has an ensemble cast including Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead, Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Halstead, Harry Goodwins as Jack, and Ruby Sear as Gabrielle. Further rounding off the cast are Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, along with Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe, Chanel Cresswell as Tammy, and Max Beesley as Henry Collins.

The Gentlemen doesn’t have a release date or window, yet. Meanwhile, you can get more details about the spin-off in our guide here and check out the new image above.