The Big Picture The first images of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series, The Gentlemen, reveal the newest stars and their characters, including Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Vinnie Jones.

James makes a strong debut as Eddie Halstead, holding a snifter of whiskey and exuding a ruggedly sizzling look, while Scodelario plays Susie Glass, a businesswoman who knows the ins and outs of the empire.

Jones, a frequent collaborator of Ritchie, appears as Geoff Seacombe, the secretive groundskeeper, while Ings portrays Freddy Horniman, Eddie's older sibling who is indebted to the wrong people. Giancarlo Esposito and Joely Richardson also join the cast in undisclosed roles.

It may have been quite a wait, but we’re finally receiving the first images of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series, The Gentlemen. Ditching the cast from his 2020 film of the same name, the images reveal the story’s newest stars: Theo James (The White Lotus), Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge), Daniel Ings (Lovesick) and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels). The series will follow Eddie Halstead (James), a young man who has just come into the inheritance of a lifetime after his late father passes him the family’s estate. But there's more to the property than meets the eye as Eddie soon learns that he’s unknowingly stepped up to become the leader of a profitable weed business.

Making a strong debut as the man who accidentally finds himself up against Britain’s criminal underbelly, James is getting serious in the premiere image of his newest role. Holding a snifter of whiskey, he stares straight into the camera, hitting viewers with his ruggedly sizzling look. Next up is Scodelario, who’s spotted in a neon-illuminated room wearing dark eyeliner and eye-catching red lipstick. Scodelario joins the Netflix series as Susie Glass, a businesswoman who knows all the ins and outs of the empire.

Unlike James’ Eddie Halstead, frequent Ritchie collaborator Jones is sipping on something of the non-alcoholic variety in his debut image - although there’s always a chance that the tea is spiked with a healthy dose of whiskey. Jones will play Geoff Seacombe, a man who holds the secrets of the estate close to his chest as the long-time groundskeeper. Finally, breaking from the serious shots of his fellow cast members, Ings is clad in a chicken costume and holding a gun on what appears to be the front lawn of the massive estate. An absolute wildcard, Ings plays Freddy Horniman, Eddie’s older sibling who has found himself indebted to the wrong people.

Who Else is In Netflix’s The Gentlemen?

Returning to a genre that he knows inside out, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito joins the crime drama in an undisclosed role alongside The Tick’s. Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) also adds her name to the call sheet as Eddie and Freddy’s mother, Lady M.

Judging by the immense popularity of Ritchie’s 2020 film, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, and more, it’s likely that the filmmaker and streamer are in for a mega-hit. As of right now, no specific release date for The Gentlemen has been set at Netflix but it’s expected to arrive in 2024. Learn more about the series in our guide here.