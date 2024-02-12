The Big Picture Guy Ritchie's gangster series, The Gentlemen , is set to be released on Netflix, featuring a new cast and set in the same universe as the original movie.

The series follows Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father's estate and discovers it is actually a cannabis empire that the criminal underworld wants a piece of.

The show introduces a variety of interesting characters, including Kaya Scodelario's Susie Glass, the head of the criminal organization, and Daniel Ings' Freddy who seems to bring trouble wherever he goes.

Netflix has set the release date for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming gangster series The Gentleman, a spin-off of his movie of the same name. The series is led by Theo James and has gathered fans’ attention with a gritty, action-filled trailer, previously. Now as the streamer sets a date for the series, we have new details and a couple of suave character posters. The series is set in the same universe as the original film showcasing a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends.

The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman (James), who unexpectedly inherits his father’s sizable country estate. Things take a turn when he discovers that part of his inheritance is a cannabis empire, of which Britain’s criminal underworld wants a piece. To protect his family, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game, however, he begins to find a taste for the criminality.

'The Gentlemen' Has a Slew of Interesting Characters

James plays Eddie aka The Duke, who is the second son of the Duke of Halstead, and as it goes never expected to inherit a thing. He created a life of his own by achieving the rank of Captain in the British Army. When his father dies, he reluctantly pivots from his existing life to the role he never wanted. Things take a turn for him when he starts enjoying his new role as the head of a cannabis empire.

Susie plays Kaya Scodelario a.k.a “The Boss,” who oversees her father’s criminal organization on his behalf. Described as a “chameleon,” she fits in everywhere easily, from inner-city boxing gyms to high-society galas. But when Eddie starts making problems for her early on, she finds her patience quickly wearing thin. Nevertheless, when the empire is threatened, Susie is clear where her ultimate priorities lie.

Daniel Ings plays Eddie's brother, Freddy, a.k.a “The Liability.” Described as the “Anti-Midas,” everything Freddy touches turns to dust and debt. He lose all sense of purpose and leans further into his impulsiveness and reactivity, when he finds out his younger brother has inherited the estate. Also in the cast is Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe as “The Gamekeeper” of Halstead Manor. Described as “stoic, stolid and unswervingly loyal” to the Hornimans and steps up to help Eddie learn to deal with the illicit activity on the Halstead grounds.

The Matriarch of the family is played by Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina, described as “upstanding and honest,” she exudes a chilly maternal gentility in the poster. As Eddie takes over, she becomes increasingly concerned for the danger he encounters as he tangles with the particulars of the criminal world. Also, in the cast is Giancarlo Esposito as Uncle Stan, who is rightfully an extravagantly wealthy American, who is obsessed with the history, iconography, and architecture of the British aristocracy and his own interest in Eddie’s business.

The Gentlemen arrives on Netflix on March 7. You can check out the posters below and find out more about the series in our guide here. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

