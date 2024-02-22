The Big Picture Theo James inherits a drug empire in Netflix's The Gentlemen after thinking his luck has run out.

Guy Ritchie adapts his 2020 film into a TV series, marking his first venture into episodic storytelling.

The Gentlemen stars familiar faces like Giancarlo Esposito and Joely Richardson and premieres on Netflix on March 7 with 8 episodes.

Theo James is an heir to a seemingly broken-down estate in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming action series, The Gentlemen. With a medley of strings cuing up the drama, James’ Eddie Hornimen thinks that his luck has completely dried up until his world is flipped upside down thanks to Kaya Scodelario’s Susie Glass who opens up an entirely different world lurking beneath the ground of the estate. In reality, Eddie has inherited a drug empire, discovering that he’ll be raking in hand over fist in cold hard cash thanks to a marijuana growing operation. There’s just one catch - he’s not the one in charge here as Susie controls the goings on of the illegal activities. With enemies lurking around every corner and his liability of a brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings), mucking things up left and right, Eddie has his hands full as he tries to stay out of trouble with the law all while keeping operations running smoothly.

Since the series was announced back in 2022, audiences have been on the edge of their seats waiting to see how Guy Ritchie would adapt his star-studded 2020 film into series form. Now, the big picture is starting to come together, as the latest trailer teases the strained family dynamics and big risk business in Netflix’s latest project. Extra intrigue has been piled on as, although he’s a well-known name in the world of filmmaking for his vision behind such hits as The Covenant, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and the upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, this project marks the first time that Ritchie has gone all in with a TV series.

Along with James, who was most recently spotted in the second season of Mike White’s critically-acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus, Scodelario (Skins), and Ings (Lovesick), The Gentlemen will also star a handful of other familiar faces including Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as Uncle Stan, Joely Richardson (The Tudors) as Eddie’s mother, Lady Sabrina, and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels) as Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper of the expansive estate who knows each and every secret thought to be hidden behind closed doors.

When Does ‘The Gentlemen’ Come Out?

One of the many titles on Netflix’s impressive 2024 lineup, The Gentlemen is due to drop on March 7 and will consist of eight episodes in total. The series joins other episodic titles including the Andrew Scott-led Ripley and the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender as one of the most anticipated projects to binge in the upcoming year.

Check out the latest trailer for The Gentlemen below and read everything there is to know about the production here in our handy guide.