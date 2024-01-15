The Big Picture The Gentlemen is a Netflix drama sequel to Guy Ritchie's movie that showcases the glitz, glamor, and dirty dealings of the British criminal underworld.

Ray Winstone joins the cast as a career criminal and influential figure in the cannabis empire, adding to the star-studded ensemble.

Guy Ritchie has a busy 2024 ahead with multiple projects, including The Gentlemen, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Fountain of Youth.

A new member of the British aristocracy is entering the fray in Netflix's new drama The Gentlemen. The streamer shared the first teaser for Guy Ritchie's sequel series which shows the glitz, glamor, and dirty dealings of the "original gangsters." Amidst the action, two-time BAFTA nominee Ray Winstone was unveiled in a starring role, joining Theo James and Kaya Scodelario in the British criminal underworld. Helmed by Ritchie, the series is confirmed to arrive in March.

The Gentlemen takes place in the world of Ritchie's 2019 film starring Matthew McConaughey, though it introduces a host of new players in the cannabis business. At the center of the sequel series is Eddie Horniman (James), The Duke of Halstead who gets sucked into criminal dealings when he discovers the estate he inherited from his father was a cannabis empire. He now has to deal with a cavalcade of gangsters and other shady characters who look to game him and take a piece of that empire for themselves. The brief teaser shows Eddie's arrival on the property and embrace of both the high life and the responsibilities of running an illegal operation. That includes tense dealings with rival criminals, attending lavish parties, taking part in boxing matches, and using force when necessary to keep the culture in order.

The teaser ramps up towards its end with a car chase, blood spilling, backroom deals, and some of the action Ritchie is known for, but everything concludes with a shot of Winstone. He joins the cast as Bobby Glass, a career criminal and father to Scodelario's smooth and stylish Susie Glass. While his daughter has taken the reins of his cannabis empire's day-to-day business operations, he built it with his own two hands and remains an influential figure in the underworld. Winstone is a veteran whose experience in crime dramas like The Departed makes him a perfect fit for The Gentlemen, but he's also enjoyed roles in recent films like Black Widow and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as well as Beowulf and Sexy Beast.

'The Gentlemen' Adds to Guy Ritchie's Busy 2024

Close

Following the release of both The Covenant and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre last year, Ritchie has a crowded 2024 ahead of him starting with The Gentlemen. The following month after his sequel series drops, his next film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare starring Henry Cavill alongside Reacher lead Alan Ritchson will debut in theaters on April 19. To open the year, news of his next big project, Fountain of Youth, was also unveiled, uniting him with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman at Apple TV+. Although it's still early in development, the film will follow two siblings on a fantastical journey to find the titular mythical location.

For The Gentlemen, Ritchie teamed up with Peaky Blinders producer Matthew Read to pen the show. The rest of the cast includes a familiar face with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones joining Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The Gentlemen brings class and crime to Netflix in March. Before its release, check out our guide for everything we know so far about the sequel series. Watch the teaser below.

The Gentlemen Eddie Halstead inherits large estate from father, unaware it fronts Pearson's drug empire. With no crime experience, he must take over the operation or lose the estate. Release Date 2023-00-00 Cast Christian Di Sciullo , Kaya Scodelario Theo James , Daniel Ings Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Comedy , Action , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

