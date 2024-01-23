This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Theo James is as suave and debonair as ever in the newest teaser for Netflix’s upcoming spin-off series, The Gentlemen. Tapping into all of the intrigue and allure that cast members Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam brought to the movie that came before it, Guy Ritchie has assembled the perfect cast to pick up the challenge of ensuring the series version is just as much of a success. Along with James, who’s still riding the success from his appearance on Season 2 of The White Lotus, this take on the gangster story will also feature leading performances from Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels), and Daniel Ings (The Crown), among others.

Set to the ever-cool and classic The Zombies tune, “Time Of The Season,” today’s teaser for The Gentlemen whisks audiences away to see how the other half lives. There, on an estate reminiscent of Saltburn, we see Eddie Halstead (James) and the rest of his close friends and family enjoying an afternoon filled with cigars and skeet shooting. Giancarlo Esposito’s character, Uncle Stan, can be heard in a voice-over, explaining to Eddie how important his heritage is and that it’s now his responsibility to uphold it. Not one for words, Eddie is ready to get the balls rolling on their pool game while action-packed clips foretell what’s to come from the eight-episode production. Fast cars, good-looking people, and a lot of violence — oh, and also a chicken suit — can be expected when the show crashes onto the streamer in March.

Along with the main cast, many of whom were featured in today’s teaser if only for a split second, The Gentlemen will also star Ray Winstone (The Departed) as Bobby Glass (who receives a needle-drop introduction in the new trailer), Chanel Cresswell (This Is England) as Tammy, Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence) as Jack, Max Beesley (Hijack) as Henry Collins, Pearce Quigley (Detectorists) as Gospel John, Jasmine Blackborrow (Shadow and Bone) as Charly Horniman, and Ruby Sear as Gabrielle.

Guy Ritchie’s History With Spin-Off Television

Ritchie’s specific vision for crafting eye-catching action flicks can be seen in fan-favorite titles like Snatch, the Robert Downey Jr.-led Sherlock Holmes films, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant but getting the director to downshift the big screen action for the small screen is a rarity. In the past, he’s been attached to the mini-series adaptation of his film, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, titled Lock, Stock… but only held writing and executive producer credits on the project. The Gentlemen will be a monumental occasion as it marks the first time Ritchie has kicked things into full gear, completely engulfing himself in a television production.

Check out the latest trailer for The Gentlemen above. Joining other highly-anticipated titles on Netflix’s 2024 slate including the Millie Bobby Brown-led Damsel, The Gentlemen is expected out later this year with no specific date yet set.