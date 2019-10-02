First Trailer for Guy Ritchie’s New Film ‘The Gentlemen’ Heralds a Return to Form

0

If you’re a fan of Guy Ritchie, you probably have a few films to thank for that, namely Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. Okay, maybe a few of you are diehard fans of RocknRolla while the rest of you probably associate Ritchie’s name with a pair of action-packed whodunnits in the Sherlock Holmes franchise. The filmmaker has gone for some more commercial options over the last few years with titles like The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney’s live-action redo of Aladdin, but his new film looks like a return to form. The first trailer for The Gentlemen is here, and it teases the fast-paced, rat-a-tat dialogue-imbued crime-actioner that is Ritchie’s cinematic bread and butter. And we couldn’t be happier.

From STXfilms, The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, and Eddie Marsan, with Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Look for it in theaters on January 24, 2020.

Check out the first trailer for The Gentlemen below:

And here’s the official synopsis, followed by the first images and poster for the film:

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).

