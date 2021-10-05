'The Ghost and Molly McGee' airs new episodes each week on the Disney Channel and will premiere October 6 on Disney+.

Brand-new Disney Channel animated buddy-comedy series The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres this month, and Collider can offer an exclusive look at a clip from this week's that stars none other than director-actor-writer (triple threat, really) Greta Gerwig as her most animated self. The Ghost and Molly McGee airs new episodes each week on the Disney Channel, with the show being released on Disney+ tomorrow, October 6.

The Ghost and Molly McGee revolves around the adventures of an optimistic tween girl (voiced by Ashly Burch) and a grumpy ghost known as Scratch (voiced by Dana Snyder), who thrives on spreading misery in others. When one of Scratch's curses goes haywire, the two become inextricably linked to each other — which, of course, creates all kind of mischief and mayhem for the two while Molly tries to make it through all of life's problems.

In addition to Burch and Snyder, The Ghost and Molly McGee features the voices of Jordan Klepper as Molly's father, Sumalee Montano as Molly's mother and grandmother, and Michaela Dietz as Molly's brother, as well as Lara Jill Miller, Jules Medcraft, Aparna Nancherla, Eden Riegel, Grey Griffin, John DiMaggio, Greg Baldwin, Kari Wahlgren, and Eric Edelstein. Announced guest voices apart from Gerwig will include Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jane Lynch, Jenifer Lewis, Danny Trejo, Pamela Adlon, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Thomas Lennon, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Sean Giambrone. The Ghost and Molly McGee is created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, who executive produce as well alongside Steve Loter. Britta Reitman is producer.

The Ghost and Molly McGee has already been renewed for a second season by Disney. You can catch up with new episodes each Wednesday on the Disney Channel, with the first set of episodes available to stream on Disney+ starting tomorrow. Watch the exclusive clip below:

